We round up all the action from Saturday’s Eredivisie matches.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 NAC Breda
Go Ahead Eagles ended 2024 with a victory as they came from behind to defeat NAC Breda.
NAC Breda have had an excellent start to the season and they went into the match knowing a win would put them into the top seven. They took the lead in the opening ten minutes with Saná Fernandes finishing beautifully.
Ten minutes into the second half, Victor Edvardsen equalised for the hosts and shortly afterwards, Oliver Edvardsen made it 2-1.
NAC Breda pushed for a late equaliser but the hosts held on for the three points. Go Ahead Eagles are seventh and NAC sits in ninth.
Almere City 3-0 Heerenveen
Managerless Almere City hammered Heerenveen to move themselves off the bottom of the Eredivisie going into the new year.
Hedwiges Maduro was sacked earlier in the week, meaning that Anoush Dastgir and Foeke Booy took charge of the match against a Heerenveen side that defeated PSV Eindhoven last weekend.
The first half was goalless but Almere City came out quickly in the second half with both Adi Nalic and Joey Jacobs scoring to make it 2-0 by the 56th minute.
Heerenveen could not respond and in stoppage time, Álex Balboa added a third.
Almere City goes into 17th spot while Heerenveen are in 10th.
AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Twente
Troy Parrott scored the only goal of the game as AZ Alkmaar sealed a slender win over FC Twente.
The opening stages of the game were poor with FC Twente struggling to make a mark on the match, while AZ didn’t turn their dominance into chances.
Shortly after half time, Troy Parrott headed AZ ahead after Lars Unnerstall had initially kept out Ruben van Bommel’s effort.
For the remainder of the game, AZ remained in control as Twente never really threatened an equaliser. One goal was enough for AZ, who moves above Twente into 5th.
Heracles 1-1 Groningen (Match Abandoned)
The clash between Heracles and Groningen was abandoned with twenty minutes left due to fighting in the crowd.
The remainder of the match will be played at a later date. At the time the score was 1-1 while Groningen were reduced to ten men.