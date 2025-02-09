There were five Eredivisie matches on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Utrecht 0-1 Almere City
Utrecht are now five games without a win after a shock 1-0 loss at home to Almere City.
In midweek, Utrecht went out of the cup and they were hoping for a comfortable win against bottom of the table Almere City. However, Almere City took a deserved lead in the first half through Junior Kadile.
In the second half, Almere City continued to create chances and Charles-Andreas Brym hit the crossbar. Utrecht went for a late offensive but substitute Milano Jonathans hit the bar with their biggest chance.
Utrecht remains 3rd while Almere City are still bottom of the table.
RKC Waalwijk 5-0 NAC Breda
RKC Waalwijk eased to a big victory over NAC Breda to move them to within three points of Sparta Rotterdam.
RKC’s form has been excellent in recent weeks and after half an hour, they were 3-0 up against NAC Breda. Richonell Margaret was left completely unmarked to make it 1-0, before Yassin Oukili added a second after a scramble in the box. An excellent cross from Mohamed Ihattaren was headed in by Oskar Zawada to make it 3-0.
Zawada added the fourth in the second half before Chris Lokesa capped an excellent evening for the hosts, who remain 17th but only three points behind Sparta. NAC is in 9th.
Fortuna Sittard 0-2 Ajax
Ajax are joint top of the Eredivisie after a 2-0 win at Fortuna Sittard.
PSV’s shock draw against Willem II opened the door for Ajax to match the leaders with a game in hand.
Ajax gave a debut to 16-year-old Jorthy Mokio at left-back but the visitors struggled in the opening stages due to the poor state of the pitch in Sittard.
The biggest chance of the first half fell for the hosts but Josip Mitrović shot against the post. Syb van Ottele also hit the post for Fortuna early in the second half, while Ajax made a host of changes including the introduction of Wout Weghorst.
Weghorst played a big role as his tussle with Shawn Adewoye resulted in a penalty. Steven Berghuis saw his spot kick saved but Weghorst was there to knock in the rebound.
Substitute Christian Rasmussen then sealed the win for Ajax late into stoppage time to seal a major win for the now joint-leaders. Fortuna Sittard is in 8th.
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 PEC Zwolle
AZ Alkmaar proved too strong for PEC Zwolle and they are in the race for a top three spot.
Jordy Clasie had a goal disallowed for AZ before David Møller Wolfe lashed in the opener before the break.
In the second half, Troy Parrott doubled the lead and sealed the victory. AZ head coach Marten Maartens was sent off after criticising the referee before the end.
AZ remains ahead of Feyenoord and they are two points behind Utrecht in third. PEC Zwolle are in 13th.
Heerenveen 3-3 Twente
Heerenveen netted a late equaliser to earn a draw against 10-man FC Twente.
FC Twente took the lead early on as Daan Rots capitalised on a big error at the back and Gustaf Lagerbielke doubled the lead midway through the first half.
Milos Lukovic pulled one back quickly from a corner before Twente were reduced to ten men with Bas Kuipers sent off for a tackle on Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
Twente tried to hold onto the lead in the second half but Espen van Ee equalised with a strike into the bottom corner. Twente regained the lead swiftly through Ricky van Wolfswinkel and that appeared to be the winning goal.
However, 17-year-old winger Eser Gürbüz came off the bench to score an equaliser in stoppage time to earn Heerenveen a point.
Twente is in sixth while Heerenveen are tenth.