There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
NEC Nijmegen 2-1 AZ Alkmaar
NEC Nijmegen climbed into fourth spot after a win over AZ Alkmaar.
Without the unfit Kees Smit, AZ had chances early on but Mexx Meerdink saw his strike tipped over, while Sven Mijnans missed a good opportunity.
NEC took a grip on the game as the half wore on and after 26 minutes, Baser Onal was in the right place to net the opening goal.
AZ barely threatened but after an hour, they equalised as Ibrahim Sadiq fired in from close range on the rebound.
Dirk Proper restored NEC’s lead with a header in the 79th minute before Jordy Clasie was sent off for a second yellow card.
AZ drops points for the third game in a row and they are now passed in the table by NEC.
Groningen 0-1 Feyenoord
Feyenoord remains top of the Eredivisie after a slender win over Groningen.
The first half was a poor affair with multiple stoppages due to injuries. Chances were few and far between with Ayase Ueda failing to net a one-on-one the best opportunity for both sides.
Early in the second half, Feyenoord did take the lead with Jordan Bos crossing for Ueda to net the opener.
Feyenoord managed to hold onto the lead with Jorg Schreuders missing a great chance to equalise for Groningen. At the other end, Leo Sauer hit the post.
Groningen ended the game with ten men as Tygo Land saw two yellow cards in stoppage time. Feyenoord sits top and can prepare for a clash with Aston Villa on Thursday.
Utrecht 2-2 Heerenveen
A late equaliser rescued a point for Utrecht against Heerenveen.
After their narrow loss against Olympique Lyon, Utrecht were hoping for a confidence boosting performance against Heerenveen. Souffian El Karouani gave them the lead in the 25th minute after a fine solo run and finish.
However, Heerenveen came back into the game and Dylan Vente deservedly equalised before the break. Whistles could be heard from the stands at half time and Ron Jans made a triple substitution ahead of the second half.
It didn’t help as Heerenveen were the better side and they took the lead with twenty minutes left. Vente took advantage of poor defending to score his second.
Utrecht pushed for an equaliser and Miguel Rodríguez hit the post before David Min did make it 2-2 with just minutes left on the clock.
Heerenveen remains 15th while Utrecht is in seventh.
Telstar 4-2 Go Ahead Eagles
Telstar booked their first home win of the season against a Go Ahead Eagles side, who looked weary after their European defeat.
The visitors lost 1-0 to FCSB in midweek and they were second best from the start against Telstar, who took the lead after seven minutes through Kay Tejan. In the 42nd minute, Nils Rossen doubled the lead.
Just before the break, Go Ahead Eagles got a lifeline when Tejan netted an own goal but the Deventer side remained second best.
Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp made it 3-1 with 20 minutes left before Milan Smit came off the bench to make it 3-2.
Telstar had a little wobble but the nerves were eased when Soufiane Hetli scored in stoppage time to seal the victory.
Telstar are now up to 13th while Go Ahead Eagles are now preparing to face Panathinaikos on Thursday.