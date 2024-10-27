Below is a round up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Sunday.
Utrecht 0-2 Feyenoord
In-form Feyenoord proved too strong for second placed Utrecht on Sunday’s early kick off.
Givairo Read and Julián Carranza came into the Feyenoord line up and the latter opened the scoring by tapping in a Hugo Bueno cross.
In the second half, Quinten Timber sealed the victory with a nice run and finish after Antoni Milambo had won the ball back.
Noah Ohio did have the ball in the net for Utrecht before the end but his goal was disallowed due to an offside in the build up.
Feyenoord now prepare for the clash with Ajax in midweek.
Twente 5-0 Heracles Almelo
FC Twente eased to a simple victory over Heracles on Sunday to put their Europa League loss to Lazio behind them.
The game was even before a bizarre own goal ten minutes before the break put the hosts in front. Mimeirhel Benita received the ball from the goalkeeper and blindly passed it back into his own net.
Anass Salah-Eddine quickly doubled the lead after being played in on goal by Sam Lammers. Mees Hilgers headed in a third fifteen minutes into the second half.
The best goal was a lovely team move that ended with Lammers firing in the fourth before Michel Vlap added a fifth in stoppage time.
Heracles are fifteenth while Twente are fifth.
Ajax 1-0 Willem II
An early Davy Klaassen penalty was enough for Ajax to defeat Willem II.
A number of changes were made to the Ajax XI that won at Qarabag in midweek with Brian Brobbey, Owen Wijndal and Davy Klaassen all starting.
In the sixth minute, Brobbey was fouled in the box and Klaassen slotted in the penalty to make it 1-0.
That proved to be the only goal of the game with Ajax doing enough to win the match without ever really getting out of second gear.
Ajax are fourth and Willem II tenth.
AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar’s poor form continued on Sunday as they threw away a 2-0 lead at home to Go Ahead Eagles.
After three league losses in a row, AZ were hoping for a victory at home and they took the lead after 35 minutes as Troy Parrott netted a penalty. Parrot then turned provider to set up Denso Kasius to double the lead.
It appeared AZ were easing to victory but the visitors pulled one back quickly as Gerrit Nauber headed in a corner.
The game was then end to end and a few minutes before the end, Victor Edvardsen slid in a cross to make it 2-2.
AZ thought they had a penalty in stoppage time when Mexx Meerdink went down but VAR overturned the decision and the match ended 2-2.
AZ are now sixth while Go Ahead are in 8th.