Eredivisie Round Up: Feyenoord... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: PSV ease ... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

Almere City hold NAC Breda to ... Almere City could only take a 1-1 draw from their ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Ajax win ... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round-Up: PSV retur... There were only two matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday ...

Ten-Man NAC Breda draw with Sp... NAC Breda held on for a 1-1 draw against Sparta ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Ajax exte... Below is a round up of the four Eredivisie ties ...