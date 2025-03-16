There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 Willem II
Go Ahead Eagles earned a slender victory over relegation threatened Willem II in the early kick off.
Willem II went into the game sitting 16th and in need of some points. In the first half, they had a Cisse Sandra goal disallowed for offside before Jeremy Bokila hit the post.
Early in the second half, both sides had goals disallowed for offside and it seemed the game was heading for a goalless draw. However, in the 83rd minute, Oliver Antman set up Milan Smit to fire in the winner.
Go Ahead Eagles climbs to sixth while Willem II remains in the relegation playoff spot.
Groningen 1-0 Fortuna Sittard
Groningen left it late to defeat Fortuna Sittard in the Euroborg.
Groningen went into the game in good form but they struggled to create chances in the first half. Thom van Bergen put a header wide with their best effort.
The game did not improve in the second half, but the hosts did eventually seal the victory in the 87th minute. Brynjólfur Willumsson came off the bench to score the winner.
Groningen is now 9th and one point behind Fortuna Sittard.
FC Twente 2-6 Feyenoord
Feyenoord blew FC Twente away in the battle for third spot in the Eredivisie with Igor Paixao netting a hattrick.
FC Twente were without both Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Sam Lammers so Daan Rots started up front. Feyenoord welcomed back Paixao and Inbeom Hwang after injuries but David Hancko was suspended.
After ten minutes, Ayase Ueda nodded Feyenoord in front and the visitors ran away with the game in the first half. Paixao smashed in a second shortly afterwards before the winger set up Ueda to net his second.
Just before the break, Twente were awarded a penalty and Sem Steijn made it 1-3 from the spot. Any chances of a comeback were ended quickly by Feyenoord in the second half as Paixao completed his hattrick with a quick double.
Steijn headed in his 22nd league goal to make it 2-5 before young winger Aymen Sliti marked his Feyenoord league debut with a goal in stoppage time to make it 6 for Feyenoord at the end.
Feyenoord overtakes Twente into fourth and they are now only two points behind Utrecht.
Ajax 2-2 AZ Alkmaar
Ajax’s lead at the top of the table has been cut after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by AZ Alkmaar.
Ajax boss Francesco Farioli was heavily criticised after he rested players for the Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. They were back to full strength for the home tie against AZ.
Celebrating their 125th anniversary, Ajax looked to maintain their gap over PSV Eindhoven which had been cut to six points. However, AZ turned up to ruin the party and they frustrated Ajax in the first half. The only chance fell to Mika Godts but his header was easily saved by Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.
Early in the second half, Kenneth Taylor hit the post and moments later, AZ took the lead. Zico Buurmeester provided the finish.
Ajax’s response was swift as a backheel from Bertrand Traore set up Anton Gaaei to make it 1-1 in the 58th minute. AZ wanted the goal disallowed for a push but the referee did not agree.
In the 74th minute, Gaaei saw red for a late challenge on Buurmeester, but it was only 11 v 10 for a matter of seconds before Alexandre Penetra also saw red for a second yellow card offence on Brian Brobbey.
AZ players did not agree with the red card and Wouter Goes even tried to get his teammates to leave the pitch but it did not come to that in the end.
AZ then regained their lead through a Ibrahim Sadiq header but Oliver Edvardsen came off the bench to equalise for the hosts with a tap in.
It was end to end until the end but neither side could find a winning goal.
Ajax are still top but only seven points ahead of PSV with a clash between the two to come after the international break. AZ Alkmaar are in 6th.