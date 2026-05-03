Below is a round up of all this weekend’s action in the Eredivisie.
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Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Feyenoord
Feyenoord scored a last minute winner to defeat 10-man Fortuna Sittard.
The hosts had the best chance of the first half with Lance Duijvestijn hitting the post while Feyenoord struggled to create.
Early in the second half, Fortuna Sittard struck as Kaj Sierhuis turned in a cross from Dimitrios Limnios.
Robin van Persie made a triple change as Jeremiah St. Juste, Givairo Read, and Gaoussou Diarra all came on. Ayase Ueda got a great chance but could only fire over with fifteen minutes to go.
Paul Gladon was shown a red card for a foul on goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther. Feyenoord made their advantage pay immediately as Tsuyoshi Watanabe headed home to make it 1-1.
In stoppage time, Read then won it for Feyenoord with a deflected strike. The win means Feyenoord are four points clear in second with two games left. Fortuna Sittard is 13th.
AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Twente
FC Twente failed to move into third spot after a 95th minute equaliser for AZ Alkmaar.
AZ Alkmaar’s chances of a Champions League spot were slim but they took the lead early through a Jordy Clasie volley.
Twente equalised with some luck as Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro turned a shot into his own net. After the break, Sam Lammers gave Twente the lead after a mix-up in the AZ defence.
AZ pushed for an equaliser and in the 95th minute, Owusu-Oduro went up for a corner and he laid the ball off to Peer Koopmeiners to fire the hosts level.
AZ is now 6th while Twente remains fifth and a point behind NEC Nijmegen.
Ajax 2-2 PSV Eindhoven
Mika Godts scored a last minute equaliser to earn Ajax a point against champions PSV Eindhoven.
The match was only 35 seconds old when Ricardo Pepi fired PSV in front from close range. Couhaib Driouech should have made it 2-0 but he missed an almost open goal.
After 11 minutes, Ajax equalised with Anton Gaaei hammering the ball into the corner after being set up by Godts.
Ajax missed chances to take the lead and eventually in the second half, substitute Myron Boadu bundled the ball in from close range to put PSV ahead.
Godts then rescued a point for Ajax in the 92nd minute with the Belgian netting on the rebound. The point keeps Ajax in the race for third as they are now fourth and a point behind NEC Nijmegen.
NEC Nijmegen 1-1 Telstar
NEC Nijmegen were held to a surprise draw by Telstar on Saturday.
Telstar took a surprise lead when Sem van Duin tapped in a cross from Cedric Hateboer. Due to severe weather, the game was then stopped for half an hour.
NEC Nijmegen went in search of the equaliser and it eventually came in the second half through Tjarron Chery. Shortly afterward, Youssef El Kachati had the ball in the net but it was ruled out.
NEC Nijmegen remains third for now while Telstar is out of the bottom three on goal difference.
Sparta Rotterdam 2-2 Go Ahead Eagles
Sparta Rotterdam and Go Ahead Eagles played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Het Kasteel.
Both teams went into the game hoping of a win that boosted their playoff hopes. Just before the break, it was Sparta who took the lead through Shunsuke Mito.
After a mix up in the hosts defence, Victor Edvardsen made it 1-1 in the 51st minute. However, Tobias Lauritsen restored Sparta’s lead with a header.
Julius Dirksen equalised for the visitors, who were then reduced to ten men in stoppage time as Oskar Sivertsen was shown two yellow cards for time wasting.
Sparta is now 9th while Go Ahead Eagles are 11th.
Utrecht 2-0 NAC Breda
NAC Breda are almost relegated after a 2-0 loss to Utrecht.
The first half was a dull affair but NAC Breda were reduced to ten men as Mohamed Nassoh saw red for a rash challenge.
The ball just wouldn’t go in for Utrecht in the first half but eventually, Dani de Wit headed them in front. Late on, Adrian Blake added a second.
NAC Breda are now six points adrift in 17th with two games left so are almost certainly going down. Utrecht is in 8th.
Groningen 2-3 Excelsior
Groningen’s playoff hopes took a blow after they were defeated 3-2 at home by Excelsior.
Tika de Jonge headed Groningen into an early lead but Excelsior equalised in almost identical circumstances as Casper Widel headed in.
Younes Taha restored the hosts lead early in the second half but Derensili Sanches Fernandes made it 2-2. Excelsior then silenced the home crowd as Gyan de Regt finished off a fine counter to win it.
Excelsior is 14th and take a step towards safety while Groningen is 10th.
PEC Zwolle 1-0 Heracles Almelo
PEC Zwolle earned a slender victory over relegated Heracles.
The only goal of the game came in the 19th minute through Anselmo Garcia McNulty. Heracles fought well but in the second half they were reduced to ten men as Sem Scheperman saw red.
The victory means PEC Zwolle are 12th and now six points above the bottom three.
Volendam 0-2 Heerenveen
Volendam slipped into the bottom three after a loss against Heerenveen.
Heerenveen took the lead in the 17th minute as Luca Oyen headed in a cross. Volendam then dominated the game but Henk Veerman missed a good chance to equalise.
In the second half, Volendam controlled the ball but they lost goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen after a hard collision. Veerman and Robert Muhren could not find the equaliser and late on, Dylan Vente secured the win for Heerenveen.
The win means Heerenveen are seventh while Volendam is now 16th and in the playoff spot.