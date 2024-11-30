Below is a round up of all the action from Saturday’s Eredivisie action.
NAC Breda 1-0 Almere City
NAC Breda secured a slender victory over struggling Almere City.
After three games without a win, NAC pushed against Almere City and a wonderful curled strike from Leo Sauer gave them the lead.
NAC could have had another but Élias Már Ómarsson handled the ball before netting and it was chalked off through VAR.
Almere City couldn’t find an equaliser and they remain level on points with RKC at the bottom. NAC are 7th.
Groningen 2-0 Willem II
Groningen secured a victory over Willem II on Saturday afternoon.
Thijs Oosting made his first start for Groningen following his summer move from Willem II. Inevitability, it was Oosting who scored the opener after being set up by Luciano Valente.
In the second half, a cross from Stije Resink evaded everyone and nestled in the net to make it 2-0 at the end.
Groningen are now 13th and two spots behind Willem II.
Feyenoord 1-1 Fortuna Sittard
Feyenoord were brought back down to earth by Fortuna Sittard following their excellent draw at Manchester City in midweek.
After coming back from 3-0 down in Manchester to draw 3-3, Feyenoord made some changes for the clash in De Kuip. They started strongly but could not find a way past goalkeeper Mattijs Branderhorst.
After half an hour, the visitors stunned De Kuip with Shawn Adewoye netting after a corner wasn’t cleared.
Anis Hadj Moussa hit the post before the break as Feyenoord went in search of an equaliser. Branderhorst kept them out until an excellent overhead kick from Santiago Gimenez made it 1-1 with ten minutes left.
Feyenoord could not find a winner and they drop another two points in the league. They sit 4th while Fortuna is in ninth.
PEC Zwolle 1-0 Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam’s poor start to the campaign continued against PEC Zwolle.
Maurice Steijn’s return as head coach hasn’t seen Sparta have a revival yet but they had the better of the first half without finding the net.
PEC Zwolle improved in the second half and Jamiro Monteiro made it 1-0 just before the hour mark with a fierce strike past Nick Olij.
Sparta pushed for an equaliser but PEC Zwolle held on.
PEC Zwolle are now 12th while Sparta remains in 16th.