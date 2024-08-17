Week two of the Eredivisie continued on Saturday as AZ Alkmaar and Groningen continued their perfect starts. Below is a round up of the action.
Heerenveen 1-1 Utrecht
Robin van Persie got his first point as Heerenveen boss as they struck late to earn a 1-1 draw against Utrecht.
After only three minutes, the visitors were ahead with Ole Romeny shooting in his second goal of the campaign.
Paxten Aaronson thought he had doubled the lead shortly afterward but his goal was disallowed for offside. Then at the other end, Ilias Sebaoui shot wildly over the bar.
In the second half, Jacob Trenskow hit the crossbar with an excellent effort, while Romeny was twice denied by Heerenveen stopper Mickey van der Hart.
With nine minutes remaining, Heerenveen equalised and it was Trenskow, who slid the ball in. The hosts then went close to a winner but Utrecht escaped with a point in the end. Heerenveen gets their first point of the campaign while Utrecht are on four.
Twente 1-1 Sparta Rotterdam
Tobias Lauritsen scored a 90th minute equaliser as Sparta Rotterdam denied FC Twente.
Twente were looking to bounce back from their Champions League exit in midweek but they were sluggish in the first half. Lauritsen hit the post for the visitors with the best chance of the first forty-five minutes.
The woodwork was a common theme in the second half with Carel Eiting hitting the crossbar for Twente. Sparta also hit the post through both Lauritsen again and Mohamed Nassoh.
In the 73rd minute, Twente were awarded a penalty when Daan Rots went to ground and Sem Steijn made it 1-0 from the spot.
That appeared to be the winning goal but Lauritsen made it 1-1 in the 91st minute. Twente still had a chance to net a winner but Steijn was denied by an excellent save from Nick Olij.
AZ Alkmaar 1-0 NEC Nijmegen
An early goal from Sven Mijnans was enough for AZ Alkmaar to record a victory against NEC Nijmegen.
After 13 minutes, AZ had the lead when Mijnans slotted a free-kick into the corner past Robin Roefs.
Mijnans had the ball in the net again before the break but the offside flag went up, while the post denied Peer Koopmeiners in the second half. NEC were poor offensively and barely threatened an equaliser before the end.
One goal was enough for AZ, who move onto six points while its two defeats for NEC.
RKC Waalwijk 1-2 Groningen
Groningen’s perfect return to the Eredivisie continued on Saturday with a 2-1 win at RKC.
Last weekend, Groningen saw off Willem II and they took the lead in Waalwijk after 11 minutes. Jorg Schreuders was excellent last week and he scored his second of the season with a lovely finish into the top corner from the edge of the box.
In the second half, Groningen doubled their lead as Thom van Bergen tapped in a cross from Leandro Bacuna.
Richard van der Venne pulled one back for RKC before the end but the hosts could not find an equaliser. In stoppage time, Oskar Zawada was sent off.
Groningen make it two wins out of two while RKC are currently bottom of the table.