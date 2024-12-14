Below is a round up of all the action from Saturday’s Eredivisie action.
Heerenveen 1-0 PSV Eindhoven
Heerenveen stunned Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.
After the poor 1-0 loss to Stade Brest in the Champions League, PSV added Joey Veerman, Ivan Perisic and Guus Til to the starting eleven.
Heerenveen put PSV under pressure from the start and they had a goal through Dimitris Rallis disallowed for offside.
The visitors barely threatened and Noa Lang was brought on at the break but it didn’t help until the hour mark, when PSV started to take control. However, Lang, Ryan Flamingo, and Malik Tillman all missed chances.
After a sloppy error from Flamingo, Ion Nicolaescu fired Heerenveen in front and it was fully deserved. The hosts will have then expected an onslaught from PSV but it didn’t come and Heerenveen took the three points.
Heerenveen are 10th now while PSV remains top.
Fortuna Sittard 3-2 RKC Waalwijk
Fortuna Sittard held off a spirited comeback from RKC Waalwijk to record a win.
Mohammed Ihattaren started an Eredivisie game for the first time in four years but he was powerless to stop the hosts from racing into a 3-0 lead. Alessio Da Cruz worked in the opener before Kristoffer Peterson cut inside and fired in a second. Ezequiel Bullaude got the third in the 34th minute.
Before the break, RKC gave themselves hope with Oscar Zawada pulling one back. Zawada then set up an exciting end as he made it 3-2 after good work by Ihattaren. RKC had chances to net an equaliser with Ihattaren having a chance but Fortuna Sittard held on.
Fortuna Sittard is now in 8th while RKC sits bottom.
Feyenoord 5-2 Heracles Almelo
Santiago Gimenez scored a first half hat trick as Feyenoord eased to victory over Heracles Almelo.
Feyenoord made a number of changes following the Champions League win over Sparta Prague but Igor Paixao was forced off through injury early on. Shortly afterwards, David Hancko came close but he hit the post.
The opening goal came after the half hour mark with Gimenez heading in before the striker made it 2-0 from the penalty spot shortly afterwards.
Feyenoord loanees Mimeirhel Benita and Shiloh T’ Zand started for Heracles and the latter pulled one back after some poor defending. However, Gimenez restored the two goal lead and completed his hat trick before half time.
Hancko made it 4-1 before Givairo Read had a goal disallowed because Antoni Milambo handled the ball in build up.
Justin Hoogma nodded one back for Heracles but an own goal from Suf Podgoreanu made it 5-2 at the final whistle.
Feyenoord moves to third while Heracles is in 15th.