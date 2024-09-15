The Eredivisie resumed following the international break with five matches on Saturday. Below is a round up of all the action.
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 NEC Nijmegen
PSV scored two early goals to ensure they maintain their perfect start to the league campaign.
After only ten minutes, NEC were down to ten men as Koki Saito was shown red for a foul on Guus Til. Luuk de Jong scored the penalty. Til the quickly doubled the lead.
PSV then took their foot off the gas as they can prepare for Juventus in the Champions League. It is now five wins out of five for the champions.
Twente 1-1 PEC Zwolle
FC Twente were held to a 1-1 draw at home to PEC Zwolle.
Dylan Vente opened the scoring in the eighth minute for the visitors after reacting well to a cross. The hosts then dominated but they could not find the equaliser before the break.
Eventually in the second half, Sem Steijn did equalise after goalkeeper Jesper Schendelaar failed to claim a cross.
Twente then pushed the the winner but the visitors held on for a point. Twente remain on only one win for the campaign.
Groningen 2-2 Feyenoord
Groningen battled back from 2-0 down to earn a point against Feyenoord.
After half an hour, Feyenoord were in front as Thom van Bergen headed a corner into his own net.
Etienne Vaessen then kept Feyenoord out with several saves before he was eventually beaten in the second half by an Igor Paixao header.
Feyenoord were easing to a victory but it all went wrong in the last few minutes. Brynjolfur Willumsson was the hero for the hosts as his fierce strike made it 2-1 before he headed in the equaliser in stoppage time.
A disappointing result for Feyenoord, who now faces Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions league in midweek.
NAC Breda 1-0 Fortuna Sittard
NAC left it late to record a 1-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
It was the visitors who had the better of the game in the first half but they could not take their chances. After the break, NAC improved but the game seemed to be destined for a 0-0 draw.
However, NAC substitute Kacper Kostorz headed in an 85th minute goal to seal the hosts their second win of the campaign.
AZ Alkmaar 9-1 Heerenveen
Troy Parrott score four times as AZ recorded their highest ever Eredivisie victory.
Sven Mijnans fired AZ in front before Luuk Brouwers equalised for the visitors in the 19th minute. Before the break, Parrott had restored the lead with a nice finish.
In the second half, Heerenveen completely fell apart and Parrott took full advantage. He tapped in a Ibrahim Sadiq set up just after half time before he capitalised on an error to complete his hat trick. Parrott wasn’t done though and he added a fifth six minutes later.
Sadiq then got himself on the scoresheet for a sixth before Mexx Meerdink’s strong shot made it seven. Kristijan Belic’s header made it 8-1 before Zico Buurmeester completed the rout.
An outstanding win for AZ, who are second while Robin van Persie must now pick up his side.