The Eredivisie continued on Sunday with three matches. Below is a round up of all the action.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-2 Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles earned their second win of the campaign with a narrow victory over Sparta.
Sparta had the better start to the game but it was Go Ahead who took the lead out of the blue. Jakob Breum was given too much space to fire into the corner.
In the 53rd minute, Go Ahead doubled their lead through the outstanding Victor Edvardsen. Shunsuke Mito pulled one back for the hosts with ten minutes to go but it was too late and the visitors left with three points.
Both sides are now on six points.
Willem II 3-0 RKC Waalwijk
RKC Waalwijk are still waiting for their first point as they were downed 3-0 by Willem II.
The hosts have been in good form so far this season and after eight minutes, they were ahead thanks to a Kyan Vaesen penalty. After a lovely move, Ringo Meerveld doubled the lead after half an hour.
Henk Fraser made a triple change at the break but it did not work and an own goal from Roshon van Eijma made it 3-0 at the end.
RKC remains bottom with zero points, while Willem II are on eight and sit fifth.
Heracles Almelo 0-0 Almere City
Heracles and Almere City are still searching for their first wins of the season after playing out a 0-0 draw.
Both sides have struggled to score goals this season so far and that was evident on Sunday afternoon as chances were few and far between.
Shiloh ‘t Zand did have the ball in the net for the hosts but he was offside. The second half was mostly a dull affair as Thom Haye made his debut for Almere City.
Both sides remain in the bottom three with Heracles on three points and Almere City on two.