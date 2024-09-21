There were four Eredivisie matches on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Utrecht 3-2 Willem II
Two own goals cost Willem II dearly against Utrecht in the Cathedral City.
Both sides went into the game in good form but it was Utrecht who took an early lead after Raffael Behounek scored an unfortunate own goal.
Cisse Sandra equalised for the visitors but then caused a penalty after handling the ball. Noah Ohio restored Utrecht’s lead from the spot. Just before the break, Sandra was involved again, robbing Nick Viergever before making it 2-2.
In the second half, Yoann Cathline’s cross was slid into his own net by liep Runár Sigurgeirsson and Utrecht took the three points.
Utrecht is in 3rd and Willem II in sixth.
RKC Waalwijk 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam
RKC remains without a point after suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Sparta Rotterdam.
Without the unfit Mohamed Ihattaren, RKC were hoping to find some confidence against Sparta but the visitors were the superior side. Mohamed Nassoh‘s strike after half an hour put Sparta ahead.
Just after the break, Camiel Neghli doubled the lead with a strike that found the net via the underside of the crossbar and it seemed Sparta would ease to victory.
However, RKC set up an exciting end with Richonell Margaret making it 1-2 on the hour mark, RKC pushed for an equaliser but it did not come.
RKC are bottom of the table while Sparta is in fifth.
Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 Ajax
Davy Klaassen scored his first goal since returning to Ajax to earn his side a draw in Deventer.
Wout Weghorst was handed his first start for Ajax, who defeated Fortuna Sittard 5-0 in midweek. That result should have fuelled confidence but Ajax were poor from the start.
Go Ahead Eagles had the better of a goalless first half with Bobby Adekanye threatening. In the second half, Victor Edvardsen hit the crossbar.
Former Ajax talent Enric Llansana eventually gave Go Ahead Eagles a deserved lead but Davy Klaassen came off the bench to head in an equaliser.
Brian Brobbey then appeared from the bench but there were no further goals.
Ajax sits in 8th and Go Ahead Eagles in 9th.
NEC Nijmegen 1-2 Heracles Almelo
Heracles Almelo earned their first win of the season away to NEC Nijmegen.
After only three minutes, the visitors were ahead as Mario Engels tapped in from close range after Stijn van Gassel tapped a cross into his path.
Heracles quickly doubled their lead with Luka Kulenovic fiercely finding the net after some sloppy defending by the hosts.
Koki Ogawa did head one back for the hosts before the break and in the second half the hosts went on the hunt for an equaliser. However, Fabian De Keijzer made a number of saves to deny the hosts, while the bar prevented Heracles from scoring a third.
Heracles took the three points and they are now in 13th and NEC is two places above them.