There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Ajax 2-0 Volendam
Two goals from Youri Baas earned Ajax a victory over Volendam.
The first half saw Ajax dominate and they scored two almost identical goals. Rayane Bounida’s corners were headed in by Youri Baas.
Just before the break, Volendam almost pulled one back but Kees Kwakman hit the post with a powerful shot.
Wout Weghorst made his return in the second half but there were no further goals. Ajax leaps above Feyenoord into second while Volendam is in 15th.
NEC Nijmegen 2-1 PEC Zwolle
NEC Nijmegen came from behind to defeat PEC Zwolle.
The home side went into the game as big favourites but it was PEC Zwolle who took the lead after fifteen minutes. Younes Namli took aim from range and his shot flew in.
NEC then had control and an effort from Eli Dasa hit the woodwork before Koki Ogawa made it 1-1 with a header.
PEC Zwolle had chances to regain their lead in the second half but they could not take the lead. NEC then punished them as Tjaronn Chery’s deflected effort found the net.
NEC are fourth while PEC Zwolle is in 11th.
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 NAC Breda
Armando Obispo scored a 92nd minute equaliser as PSV rescued a point against NAC Breda.
Peter Bosz was without a recognised striker and Guus Til. Rather than turning to Jong PSV he decided to play with Ismail Saibari through the middle.
After 27 minutes, Couhaib Driouech opened the scoring after racing through on the NAC goal. PSV then had chances to make it 2-0 but they weren’t taken and before half time, the visitors stunned the home crowd.
Boy Kemper headed in an equaliser from a free-kick and from the kick off, Jerdy Schouten presented the ball to Charles-Andreas Brym, who found the net on the rebound to make it 2-1 for NAC.
PSV barely threatened in the second half but they managed to rescue a point in the 92nd minute when Obispo headed in a cross.
PSV remain clear at the top while NAC is 17th.
Twente 0-0 Excelsior
FC Twente were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Excelsior.
The hosts dominated from the start but they couldn’t find a way to put the ball in the net. Mats Rots came close but his shot came off the post.
Kristian Hlynsson and Sondre Ørjasæter also hit the woodwork for Twente and in the second half, John van den Brom brought on Sam Lammers to try and find a winner.
However, Twente couldn’t break the deadlock and Excelsior defended well to take a point.
Twente is sixth and Excelsior is in 13th.