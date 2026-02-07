There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
NEC Nijmegen 4-1 Heracles Almelo
NEC Nijmegen moved into second spot for now after a comfortable win over Heracles Almelo.
Heracles caused danger early on but Lequincio Zeefuik hit both posts. NEC then took the lead in the 17th minute with Bryan Linsson finishing well.
Zeefuik equalised for the visitors but NEC would go into the break ahead as Tjarron Chery scored. Early in the second half, a penalty netted by Basar Onal made it 3-1.
A header from Noé Leberton then sealed the victory late on and NEC now moves above Feyenoord into second. Heracles are 16th.
PEC Zwolle 1-2 Volendam
Volendam netted a late winner as they saw off PEC Zwolle.
The hosts had the lead within ten minutes as Tristan Gooijer found the net from distance. Volendam then took control and it was no surprise when Robin van Cruyssen equalised. Before the break, Ozan Kokcu also hit the post.
In the second half, 16-year-old talent Jadiel Pereira da Gama thought he had put PEC Zwolle back in front but his effort was disallowed for offside.
In the closing stages it seemed both teams had settled for a point but in the 91st minute, Brandley Kuwas finished a counter attack to give all three points to Volendam.
The win means Volendam is now 15th while PEC Zwolle is 11th.
Twente 5-0 Heerenveen
FC Twente found their scoring touch in a comfortable win over Heerenveen.
Twente got off to the perfect start with Ramiz Zerrouki scoring with a wonderful strike from distance. Mats Rots then doubled the lead before the break from a rebound.
Early in the second half, Daan Rots added the third from a Sam Lammers cross. Kristian Hlynsson then got in on the act as he pounced on a rebound from close range.
Lammers would add a fifth with a volley to seal the win that moves Twente to sixth while Heerenveen is 12th.
Fortuna Sittard 2-2 Sparta Rotterdam
Casper Terho scored a 96th minute equaliser to earn Sparta a point at Fortuna Sittard.
The goalkeepers had the better of the first half until the hosts took the lead just before the break. Lance Duijvestijn, who is on loan from Sparta, found the net.
Tobias Lauritsen scored from close range to make it 1-1 early in the second half and Sparta then had a number of chances to take the lead that weren’t taken.
It appeared that Fortuna had stolen all three points when Yassin Oukili scored from the edge of the box. However, Casper Terho headed in an equaliser in the 95th minute.
Sparta are fifth in the league while Fortuna is ninth.