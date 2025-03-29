There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
NAC Breda 1-1 Groningen
A 98th minute penalty earned NAC Breda a point against 10-man Groningen.
Groningen turned up in Breda in good form and they took the lead early in the second half. A foul on Thom van Bergen saw the ball end on the spot and Mats Seuntjens made it 1-0 against his former side.
Groningen pushed for a second but they were reduced to ten men when Tika De Jonge was shown his second yellow card. It appeared that Groningen would hold on for the win but a handball in the 98th minute earned NAC Breda a penalty and Clint Leemans made it 1-1 at the end.
Groningen are 9th while NAC Breda sits 11th.
Fortuna Sittard 0-3 Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam eased their relegation fears with a comfortable win over Fortuna Sittard.
After only four minutes, a quick free kick by Carel Eiting set Shunsuke Mito in on goal and he made it 1-0 for the visitors. Feyenoord loanee Gjivai Zechiël then doubled the lead with an excellent strike from the edge of the box.
On the hour mark, Sparta wrapped up the win with Eiting finding Mito and the striker calmly scored his second of the evening.
Sparta are still 15th but now four points above Willem II, while Fortuna Sittard is in 9th.
Willem II 0-2 Almere City
Almere City still have a glimmer of hope at the bottom of the table after a win over Willem II.
A huge error from Willem II goalkeeper Didillon-Hödl gifted Almere City the lead early on as his intended clearance was charged down by Charles-Andreas Brym and the ball ended in the net.
After half an hour it got worse for the hosts as Kyan Vaesen was shown a red card for a late challenge.
Marvin Martins headed in a second for the visitors early in the second half and the home crowd’s patience was short when referee Sander van der Eijk twice awarded penalties to Almere City. However, both times VAR intervened to overturn the decision. Cups were thrown onto the field and the game was paused for a short time.
Almere City saw out the win which moves them second bottom but six points behind Willem II.
NEC Nijmegen 3-3 AZ Alkmaar
NEC Nijmegen battled back to earn a point against AZ Alkmaar in an entertaining clash.
AZ quickly took the lead through a Ibrahim Sadiq tap in but NEC equalised when Vito van Crooy headed in.
Ernest Poku had an impressive game for AZ as he restored the lead before the break and then early in the second half, he set up Troy Parrott to add a third.
AZ seemed to be easing to victory but after an hour, Kento Shiogai headed in and Van Crooy then equalised shortly afterwards to make it 3-3.
Shiogai then hit the post for NEC before AZ pushed forward with the returning Ruben van Bommel. The winger went close before Mexx Meerdink hit the post late on.
The match finished in a draw meaning AZ are 6th and NEC in 11th.
PEC Zwolle 2-0 RKC Waalwijk
PEC Zwolle ended their winless run with a victory over 10-man RKC.
PEC Zwolle hadn’t won since the end of January and the game against RKC was cagey with both sides going close in a goalless first half.
The game remained 0-0 until Faissal Al Mazyani brought down Dylan Mbayo in the box, earning himself a red card and PEC Zwolle a penalty. Dylan Vente made it 1-0.
Filip Krastev then settled the game with a lovely strike from distance and PEC Zwolle are now sitting 13th. RKC Waalwijk are back to bottom.