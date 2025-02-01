There was three Eredivisie matches on Saturday evening and below is a round up of all the action.
PEC Zwolle 3-3 Utrecht
Utrecht struck late to rescue a point at PEC Zwolle.
The hosts began brightly and after 15 minutes, Dylan Vente received a free kick in the box and he fired high into the net. Former Utrecht midfielder Davy van den Berg then doubled the lead with a lovely touch and finish before the break.
Utrecht rallied in the second half with Anthony Descotte’s excellent strike making it 2-1 in the 55th minute. Five minutes later, Oscar Fraulo leveled after a mistake in the PEC Zwolle defence.
PEC Zwolle didn’t fold and they regained their lead through Vente with twenty minute left. That goal seemed to be the winner but Nick Viergever headed in a rebound to make it 3-3.
Utrecht stays third and PEC Zwolle is in 12th.
Heerenveen 2-2 Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard netted a last-minute equaliser to earn a point at Heerenveen.
Heerenveen made the perfect start as Levi Smans struck beautifully on the turn to make it 1-0. However, Ilias Sebaoui committed a silly foul on Édouard Michut and Kristoffer Peterson made it 1-1 from the penalty spot.
Heerenveen thought they had won it with eight minutes left when 17-year-old debutant Eser Gürbüz scored from close range. However, Rodrigo Guth popped up in the 90th minute to earn a point for the visitors.
Heerenveen is in 10th and Fortuna Sittard in 8th.
NEC Nijmegen 3-3 PSV Eindhoven
NEC Nijmegen made a stunning comeback in stoppage time to earn a draw against PSV Eindhoven.
After the Champions League win in midweek over Liverpool, Luuk de Jong, Ivan Peresic and Jerdy Schouten all returned to the line-up for PSV.
NEC made it difficult in the first half and they had good chances to lead through Sontje Hansen and Calvin Verdonk. However, PSV made it to the break level.
Early in the second half, De Jong was in the right place to net the opener for PSV but a lovely finish from Sami Ouaissa quickly made it 1-1.
PSV seemed to have the match won when Mauro Junior set up both Ismail Saibari and Johan Bakayoko to score in quick succession.
However, PSV were careless and an error from Ryan Flamingo enabled Kento Shiogai to make it 2-3 in the 90th minute. Then in the 95th minute, Bryan Linssen scored at the back post from a corner to earn NEC a sensational point.
PSV drop points and they could be only two points ahead of Ajax, should they beat Feyenoord on Sunday. NEC is in 11th.