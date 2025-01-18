Below is a round up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Saturday.
PEC Zwolle 3-1 PSV Eindhoven
There was a major surprise in the early kick off as league leaders PSV Eindhoven fell to a defeat at PEC Zwolle.
The game was only two minutes old when Jerdy Schouten lost the ball and Filip Krastev fired PEC Zwolle ahead with a fine strike.
A lovely strike from Johan Bakayoko into the top corner made it 1-1 in the 25th minute and shortly afterwards, Ivan Peresic was brought down leading to a penalty. However, Luuk de Jong put his spot kick wide.
Just before half time, PEC Zwolle made the visitors pay as Krastev finished off from a deflected corner.
Ricardo Pepi, Ismael Saibari and Noa Lang all came off the bench in the second half as PSV pushed for an equaliser. However, the closest they came was a Ryan Flamingo effort which was cleared off the line.
Nick Fichtinger had a third goal disallowed for the hosts while Pepi hit the crossbar at the other end. As PSV were pushing, PEC Zwolle sealed the win as a counter ended with Dylan Vente slotting in.
PSV stay top while PEC Zwolle are 13th.
Utrecht 0-0 AZ Alkmaar
The clash between Utrecht and AZ Alkmaar ended goaless.
Sebastien Haller began for Utrecht but the best chances in the first half were for AZ with Vasilios Barkas denying Sven Mijnans and Troy Parrott.
After the break, Utrecht appeared more but Yoann Cathline and David Min both missed big chances to net a winner late on.
Both sides take a point which means Utrecht are third and AZ in 6th.
Willem II 1-1 Feyenoord
Feyenoord failed to take advantage of their rivals dropping points as they were held to a draw by Willem II.
Calvin Stengs had a goal disallowed before Igor Paixao did make it 1-0 with an unstoppable strike just before the break.
Feyenoord missed chances to double the lead in the second half and eventually, Willem II made them pay. A corner fell to the feet of Jesse Bosch and he made no mistake with his finish.
Before the end, Gijs Smal got the chance to win it for Feyenoord but he dragged his shot just wide.
Feyenoord remains 4th while Willem II are 10th.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Groningen
A last-minute Milan Smit goal earned Go Ahead Eagles a victory over Groningen.
Go Ahead Eagles went into the game in good form and they opened the scoring early on with Oliver Antman netting against his former side.
After half an hour, Groningen equalised as Mats Seuntjens crossed for Brynjólfur Willumsson to head in.
In the second half, Groningen defended and they were heading for a point until Smit netted a winner in the 91st minute.
Go Ahead Eagles are 7th while Groningen are in 14th.