There were three Eredivisie clashes on Friday with PSV and Feyenoord in action. Below is a round up of the games.
Willem II 0-2 PSV Eindhoven
Ricardo Pepi scored twice as PSV Eindhoven defeated Willem II in Tilburg.
Peter Bosz decided to rest both Johan Bakayoko and Luuk de Jong, meaning that Pepi and Ivan Peresic both started.
After only 36 seconds, Cisse Sandra missed a huge chance for the hosts before Malik Tillman was denied by a huge save at the other end.
The first half remained goalless and Bosz reacted by bringing on Noa Lang and Rick Karsdorp at half time. Shortly into the second half, Pepi headed in a Joey Veerman free kick to make it 1-0.
Karsdorp then set up Pepi to double the lead and PSV then cruised to victory. The only blow was an injury to Joey Veerman which may rule him out v Sporting in the Champions League.
PSV remains top with 21 points.
NEC Nijmegen 1-1 Feyenoord
Feyenoord struck late to earn a 1-1 draw at NEC Nijmegen.
The Rotterdammers were on top from the start but Ayase Ueda couldn’t convert two early chances. NEC made the visitors pay as Sontje Hansen took advantage of an error from Thomas Beelen to make it 1-0 after 34 minutes.
Koki Ogawa was unlucky not to double the lead early in the second half as his effort hit the woodwork.
Feyenoord pushed for the equaliser and it eventually came in the 88th minute through Jordan Lotomba, who slotted in from close range.
NEC almost won it late in but Ogawa headed against the post with a free header.
Feyenoord’s indifferent campaign continues and they are already 11 points behind PSV and sit fifth. NEC are 11th.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 Fortuna Sittard
Despite taking an early lead, Sparta Rotterdam were held to a 1-1 draw by Fortuna Sittard.
After only three minutes, a Pelle Clement free kick was headed in by Teo Quintero and the hosts were in front.
Out of nowhere, Fortuna equalised around the half hour mark with Ezequiel Bullaude heading in to make it two goals in two games for the Feyenoord loanee.
Sparta had the better of the second half but Quintero and Arno Verschueren missed good chances while the crossbar also denied them.
It ended all square and Sparta stays in sixth while Fortuna is in 13th.