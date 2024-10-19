There were five games in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Sparta Rotterdam 2-2 Almere City
Almere City are still looking for their first win of the season after throwing away a 2-0 lead at Sparta Rotterdam.
It was a horror start for the hosts as Thomas Robinet made it 1-0 after eight minutes before a huge mix up at the back led to Boyd Reith passing the ball into his own net.
In the second half, the hosts fought back and it was 2-2 in the 55th minute. Firstly, Camil Neghli pulled one back before Pelle Clement equalised.
Sparta then pushed for a winner but the visitors managed to hold on to claim a point. Mike Eerdhuijzen was sent off for Sparta in stoppage time.
Sparta are ninth while Almere City is in 17th.
AZ Alkmaar 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven kept up their 100% record with a 2-1 win over 10-man AZ Alkmaar.
AZ’s plan went out the window in the first ten minutes as David Moller Wolfe saw red for a last man challenge on Guus Til.
Luuk de Jong then quickly made it 1-0 before Noa Lang scored his first goal of the season with a fierce strike in the box. The visitors were dealt a blow with Jerdy Schouten forced off at the break after holding his knee.
In the second half, PSV dominated without adding any further goals and AZ pulled one back in stoppage time through Denso Kasius. However, there was no late twist and PSV held on for another win.
PSVare top and eleven points ahead of AZ in third.
NEC Nijmegen 3-0 Heerenveen
NEC Nijmegen proved too strong for Heerenveen on Saturday evening.
Andries Noppert was restored in goal by Robin van Persie but after only three minutes he was beaten by Vito van Crooy’s weak shot.
Bram Nuytink doubled the lead with a header before Van Crooij sealed the victory on the counter attack.
Heerenveen are in 16th now while NEC are tenth.
RKC Waalwijk 2-2 Twente
Carel Eiting scored a 91st minute equaliser to deny RKC their first win of the season.
Twente got off to a strong start with Sem Stein opening the scoring in the 11th minute but RKC equalised before the half hour mark. Juan Familia-Castillo crossed for Richonell Margaret to net.
Early in the second half, Lars Unnerstall made a big mistake as he gifted the ball straight to Silvester van der Water and the forward gleefully made it 2-1 for RKC.
Twente pushed for an equaliser and it eventually came in the 91st minute with substitute Carel Eiting heading in.
Twente remains in fifth while RKC sits bottom and the wait for a win goes on.
Go Ahead Eagles 1-5 Feyenoord
Ibrahim Osman scored and provided two assists as Feyenoord eased to victory in Deventer.
Osman opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a fierce strike after bursting into the box. Antoni Milambo then quickly made it 2-0 after a powerful run and low finish.
The pick of the goals came before the break when Quinten Timber blasted the ball into the top corner from outside the box. Ayase Ueda added a fourth early in the second half before Julian Carranza came off the bench to add a fifth.
The hosts managed to pull one back through Oliver Edvardsen but that was nothing more than a consolation.
Feyenoord climbs to third while Go Ahead is seventh.