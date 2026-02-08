There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Utrecht 0-1 Feyenoord
Feyenoord earned a slender 1-0 victory over ten-men Utrecht to ease some pressure on head coach Robin van Persie.
Feyenoord began with Jakub Moder up front and he played a role in the early opening goal as he played in Oussama Targhalline to net.
Utrecht went looking for an equaliser but Gjivai Zechiël was denied by Timon Wellenreuther before Miguel Rodríguez was sent off for a second yellow card.
Feyenoord held on for the victory that moves them back to second while Utrecht is 13th.
Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 Telstar
A 95th minute equaliser denied Go Ahead Eagles victory as Telstar took away a precious point.
The two sides met on Thursday in the KNVB Cup with Telstar coming out on top. The hosts were looking for revenge but they were frustrated by the visitors.
Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson came on for his debut in the second half and he seemed to net the winner from close range in the 85th minute for Go Ahead Eagles. However, deep into injury time, Jeff Hardeveld equalised after a scramble in the box.
Telstar is now 16th with the point while Go Ahead Eagles are 14th.
AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Ajax
A 94th minute equaliser earned Ajax a 1-1 draw at AZ Alkmaar.
AZ had already beat Ajax twice this season and they took the lead in the 52nd minute when Wouter Goes tapped in. Troy Parrott thought he had made it 2-0 but his goal was disallowed for Ibrahim Sadiq blocking in an offside position.
Ajax, who handed Oleksander Zinchenko a debut in the second half, rescued a point in stoppage time when Kian Fitz-Jim headed in a cross.
Ajax are 4th and AZ Alkmaar is 7th.
Groningen 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven came from behind to beat Groningen and move another step closer to the title.
Groningen made a fast start and that resulted in the opener after 15 minutes with Younes Taha firing past debutant goalkeeper Niek Schiks.
Before the break, PSV came close to an equaliser but Paul Wanner’s shot came back off the post and dribbled wide.
Taha missed two great chances to extend the hosts lead in the second half and PSV eventually equalised when Ismael Saibari headed in. PSV then took control and Dennis Man fired in a winner.
PSV is 17 points clear with 12 games left to play while Groningen is 8th.