Below is a round up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Sunday including PSV Eindhoven against Feyenoord.
Sparta Rotterdam 0-2 Ajax
Ajax ended the year with a victory over a struggling Sparta Rotterdam.
Ajax opted for a 5-3-2 formation but without real wingbacks and the first half saw neither side really create any chances. Francesco Farioli ditched the tactic at the break with two wingers coming on and went back to 4-3-3.
However, Sparta were the team that started the second half on top and Ajax didn’t register a shot on target until the hour mark.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 77th minute when Ajax were awarded a penalty and Kenneth Taylor made it 1-0. Bertrand Traore then quickly added a second to make the scoreline look more convincing than it was.
A win to end the year for Ajax, who are second in the table, while Sparta Rotterdam is down in 16th.
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Feyenoord in the Philips Stadion.
The hosts dominated from the start and it was no surprise when Noa Lang fired them ahead from close range in the 18th minute after a nice attack. It was quickly 2-0 as Ivan Peresic crossed for Luuk de Jong to head past Justin Bijlow.
Ismail Saibari hit the crossbar for PSV Eindhoven, while Santiago Gimenez was also denied by the woodwork as he looked to pull one back before the break.
In the second half, Feyenoord came out of their shell and Antoni Milambo went close before Gimenez struck the underside of the crossbar.
Just as Feyenoord were looking to get back into the game, PSV added a third through Malik Tillman. Before the end, PSV fans said goodbye to Hirving Lozano, who has played his final game for the club.
PSV heads into the winter break top and ten points ahead of Feyenoord, who are fourth.
Utrecht 2-5 Fortuna Sittard
Utrecht suffered a shock 5-2 loss at home to Fortuna Sittard.
The hosts took an early lead with Nick Viergever heading in from close range and that was the only goal of the first half.
Fortuna Sittard brought on Luka Tunjic at the break and he quickly equalised with a fierce strike. However, Utrecht only needed a minute to restore their lead through Yoann Cathline.
It seemed Utrecht was on track for another win but they capitulated in the final 15 minutes of the match. Jasper Dahlhaus made it 2-2 with a strike in off the post before Ezequiel Bullaude put Fortuna Sittard ahead three minutes later.
Alessio da Cruz added a fourth in the 85th minute after a counter attack before Viergever was sent off for Utrecht in stoppage time. With a man extra, Fortuna would add a fifth through Édouard Michut.
A big win for Fortuna, who are now 8th while Utrecht is 3rd.
Willem II 4-1 NEC Nijmegen
Willem II ended their year with a strong victory against NEC Nijmegen.
NEC were without some key players at the start and they fell behind in the 20th minute when Iván Márquez headed into his own net. Koki Ogawa quickly equalised for the visitors.
After half an hour, Jeremy Bokila headed Willem II ahead and the forward should have made it 3-1 before the break.
NEC made a bright start to the second half but it was Willem II who struck again through Ringo Meerveld. Boris Lambert then sealed the victory with five minutes left.
Willem II are now 9th while NEC is in 12th.