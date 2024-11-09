There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Groningen 1-0 Sparta Rotterdam
Romano Postema scored the only goal as Groningen earned a much-needed victory over Sparta Rotterdam.
Maurice Steijn was in the Sparta dugout for the first time since returning as head coach and he saw his side come close through a Tobias Lauritsen.
Groningen hadn’t won since August but they took the lead in the 31st minute when Postema took advantage of some fumbling defending to net.
In the second half, Sparta had a lot of the ball but Charles-Andreas Brym‘s late header wide summed up a frustrating evening for the visitors.
Groningen is now 12th while Sparta is in the bottom three.
PEC Zwolle 3-1 Fortuna Sittard
PEC Zwolle came from behind to record a 3-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
The hosts were the better side but it was Fortuna who took the lead in the first half through an Ezequiel Bullaude netted a penalty.
PEC Zwolle came out of the second half on top and within the hour they had the lead with Dylan Mbayo and Damian van der Haar scoring. Jasper Schendelaar then provided an excellent throw which put Mbayo through on goal and he made it 3-1.
The win means PEC Zwolle are in 13th and Fortuna in seventh.
NAC Breda 0-3 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven proved too strong for NAC Breda on Saturday evening.
After the big win over Girona in the Champions League, Peter Bosz decided to start with Ricardo Pepi up front, and with Mauro Junior and Ismail Saibari in midfield.
After 21 minutes, Saibari was played in behind and he cut the ball back for Pepi to net his sixth league goal of the campaign. The roles then reversed as Pepi set up Saibari to double the lead before the break.
Johan Bakayoko added a third in the second half after Saibari’s shot was blocked into his path. There were no further goals in the game and PSV extends their lead at the top. NAC is 9th.
RKC Waalwijk 0-3 NEC Nijmegen
NEC took advantage of a red card to defeat RKC Waalwijk.
The first half was even but the game turned just before the break as Daouda Weidmann received two yellow cards in swift fashion and was sent off.
With an extra man, NEC completely dominated the second half and Koki Ogawa opened the scoring. Substitute Sami Ouaissa then headed in a second.
RKC had no answer and in stoppage time, Iván Márquez headed in a third which moved NEC to eighth while RKC remains bottom.