There were four games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Twente 2-3 Ajax
Ajax came from behind to defeat Twente thanks to three goals scored within six minutes.
After the tough loss against Chelsea in midweek, Ajax were hoping to bounce back but they found themselves behind when Kristian Hlynsson netted after only four minutes.
Twente remained in front until the break but they failed to add a second and within four minutes of the second half, Wout Weghorst headed Ajax level. A crazy spell then occurred that saw Oscar Gloukh and Mika Godts score within six minutes to make it 3-1 for Ajax.
After a handball by Lucas Rosa, Ricky van Wolfswinkel made it 3-2 from the penalty spot. Twente could not find an equaliser as Ajax held on for a confidence-boosting victory.
Ajax sits fourth while Twente is eighth.
Feyenoord 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
Ismail Saibari scored a hat trick as PSV came away from De Kuip with a victory.
The start was even but PSV broke the deadlock in the 30th minute when Saibari finished off after good work by Mauro Junior in midfielder.
In the 50th minute, Feyenoord equalised when a long ball from Timon Wellenreuther set Luciano Valente in on goal and he calmly slotted in his first league goal for the club. PSV only needed a minute to restore their lead as Saibari got face to face with Wellenreuther before finding the top corner. A subtle lob from Saibari then completed his hat trick and it was 3-1 for PSV.
Feyenoord got themselves back into the game through Oussama Targhalline and they had chances to equalise before the end, especially Valente but PSV held on.
Feyenoord are still top but PSV moves level on points.
AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Utrecht
AZ Alkmaar secured a simple victory over struggling Utrecht.
Troy Parrott was back in the AZ starting line up and he fired AZ ahead in the sixth minute. The striker then doubled the lead in the 34th minute after finding space in the box.
AZ were in complete control and they added a third through Sven Mijnans in the 51st minute before Gjivai Zechiel gave the away crowd something to cheer.
Utrecht didn’t threaten a comeback and eventually, Mees de Wit made it 4-1 just before the full time whistle. AZ are now third while Utrecht are down in 9th.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 Excelsior
Go Ahead Eagles proved too strong for Excelsior with Mathis Suray netting twice.
After their incredible win over Aston Villa in midweek, Go Ahead Eagles went into the game full of confidence but their league form has been poor so far this season.
Excelsior frustrated the hosts in the first half but eventually in the 58th minute, Suray made it 1-0. The forward only needed eight more minutes to net a second and seal the win for the Deventer side.
Go Ahead Eagles are now 10th in the Eredivisie while Excelsior is 16th.