There were only two Eredivisie matches on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 NAC Breda
Guus Til netted a double as PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat NAC Breda.
After the midweek win over Red Star Belgrade, PSV were looking to extend their lead at the top but NAC Breda came out of the traps strongly. Sydney van Hooijdonk had an early goal disallowed for offside.
Elías Már Ómarsson was denied by Walter Benitez before Leo Sauer did give NAC Breda the lead after a scramble in the PSV box.
Nine minutes later, Guus Til equalised after a nice combination with Joey Veerman and before the break, the midfielder netted his second with a strike into the top corner.
PSV pushed for a third in the second half but had to wait until the 90th minute for Ricardo Pepi to make it 3-1. However, NAC Breda immediately pulled one back with Kacper Kostorz scoring an excellent goal.
PSV Eindhoven held on and they move four points ahead of Ajax, who do not play this weekend.
Groningen 1-0 Heerenveen
Luciano Valente scored the only goal of the game as Groningen defeated Heerenveen in the Euroborg.
The Derby of the North was not a spectacle in the first half as both sides struggled to create chances.
After the break, the game improved and Luciano Valente’s deflected strike made it 1-0 after an hour.
Robin van Persie then tried to change the game with Jordy de Wijs up front as a battering ram but it didn’t work as Groningen held on for the three points.
The win means Groningen is now in 14th and Heerenveen in 10th.