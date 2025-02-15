There were three Eredivisie matches on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Utrecht
Isaac Babadi’s 92nd minute equaliser earned PSV Eindhoven a draw against Utrecht.
PSV went into the game on a two-game winless streak in the Eredivisie but they took the lead after 11 minutes with Armando Obispo netting. However, Mike van der Hoorn quickly headed in an equaliser for the visitors.
PSV then laid siege to the Utrecht goal but Vasilis Barkas made a number of saves and even when he was beaten, the crossbar denied Joey Veerman.
Utrecht made PSV pay for their missed chances as Paxten Aaronson nodded them ahead with only fifteen minutes left. it appeared that was going to be the winning goal, but substitute Isaac Babadi rescued a point for PSV with a finish in the box after 92 minutes.
PSV takes top spot back from Ajax but will be two points behind them should they win on Sunday. Utrecht is third.
NAC Breda 0-0 Feyenoord
Feyenoord was held to a 0-0 draw by NAC Breda.
After the win over AC Milan, Feyenoord were on a high but NAC had the better chances early on with Elías Már Ómarsson firing just over from close range.
Before the hour mark, Jakub Moder brought down Maxime Busi in the box and a penalty was given to NAC Breda. However, VAR intervened and the decision was overturned.
Igor Paixao then had the ball in the net for Feyenoord but his effort was disallowed by VAR for offside after a lengthy review.
Before the end, the post denied Kacper Kostorz and the game remained goalless.
Feyenoord is fourth and NAC Breda are in 9th.
Willem II 1-3 Groningen
Groningen moved up to eighth in the Eredivisie after a comfortable 3-1 win at Willem II.
The visitors made a blistering start in Tilburg and they were already 3-0 up by the 21st minute. Dave Kwakman opened the scoring after only five minutes before Stije Resink and Tika de Jonge got themselves on the scoresheet.
Willem II were shell-shocked but they did manage to pull one back early in the second half through Jesse Bosch. However, Groningen comfortably saw out the rest of the game.
The win moves Groningen up to eighth while Willem II are 15th. However, the difference between the two teams is only three points.