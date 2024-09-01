Below is a round up of all the action from Sunday’s three Eredivisie matches.
Utrecht 2-1 Twente
Utrecht came from behind to defeat FC Twente in controversial fashion in the early kick off on Sunday.
Both sides went into the game unbeaten but it was Twente who struck first through former Utrecht striker Sam Lammers. The forward lashed the ball in after a knock down in the box.
The lead only lasted a matter of minutes as Jens Toornstra headed in the equaliser with help from the woodwork.
Twente then created a number of chances but they couldn’t regain their lead and it was Utrecht, who struck next. Can Bozdogan’s rebound effort was initially ruled out for handball but after consulting with VAR, the goal was eventually given as it was deemed to come off the upper arm.
Twente could not find the equaliser despite a lengthy stoppage time period and they slipped to their first loss in the league. Utrecht moves onto third spot.
PEC Zwolle 3-0 Heracles Almelo
PEC Zwolle earned their first win of the season with a comfortable victory against Heracles Almelo.
In the 13th minute, the hosts had the lead with Dylan Vente reacting quickly to net after Filip Krastev’s effort was saved.
Both sides then traded good chances before Dylan Mbayo doubled the lead with a placed strike after 78 minutes. A third goal was then added in stoppage time by Krastev.
PEC Zwolle moves onto three points, meaning RKC are now the only pointless side left in the Eredivisie.
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Go Ahead Eagles
PSV Eindhoven continued their strong start to the season with a comfortable win over Go Ahead Eagles.
Guus Til has made a good start to the campaign and he opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Hirving Lozano made it two before the half hour mark.
Luuk de Jong had to then be replaced by Ricardo Pepi after suffering an injury but PSV would add a third in the second half with Joey Veerman finishing after good work by Malik Tillman.
Isaac Babadi and Tygo Land were then given some minutes off the bench as PSV saw out the match. PSV make it four wins out of four.