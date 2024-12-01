Below is a round up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
FC Utrecht 2-5 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven put five goals past Utrecht in what could have been a tricky tie for the Eredivisie leaders.
After the comeback victory in the Champions League in midweek, PSV had a clash against a potential title rival to overcome. Ismail Saibari put PSV ahead in the 12th minute with a close range header.
A handball from Johan Bakayoko gave Utrecht the opportunity to equalise from the spot after 34 minutes and Anthony Descotte made no mistake.
Malik Tillman had a goal disallowed before the break but Guus Til made it 2-1 in the 54th minute. Saibari then made it 3-1 after a lovely attack.
Bakayoko finished off a swift counter to make it 4-1 before Siebe Horemans headed one back for the hosts. Til quickly added a fifth though with a fierce strike before Armando Obispo had a sixth disallowed before the end.
An excellent win for PSV, who move 8 points clear at the top while Utrecht sits.
AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Heracles Almelo
AZ Alkmaar left it late to seal a slender 1-0 win over Heracles Almelo.
AZ hadn’t sealed a home win in the league since September and in the opening stages they struggled to create chances. Ruben van Bommel did get a chance but he shot over the bar.
After the break, the hosts were in control but Alexandre Penetra, Seiya Maikuma and Sven Mijnans all missed good chances to break the deadlock. It appeared it was going to be a 0-0 draw but in the 89th minute, Maykel Lahdo fired in the winning goal.
A huge relief for AZ, who sits sixth while Heracles is in 15th.
FC Twente 3-2 Go Ahead Eagles
FC Twente came from 2-0 down to earn a 3-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles.
After the poor loss to USG in the Europa League, Sam Lammers was restored to the starting line up for Twente as they looked to get back to winning ways.
Sem Stein missed a huge chance early on before Lammers hit the crossbar. Against the run of play, the visitors struck in the 24th minute as Jakob Breum found the net with a long range strike. Nine minutes later, Breum made it 2-0.
After an intelligent backheel from Steijn, Lammers pulled one back for FC Twente just before the break.
Twenty minutes before the end, Steijn made it 2-2 with a wonderful volley and then Bas Kuipers netted the winning goal against his former side.
Twente are now fifth while Go Ahead Eagles is in 8th.
NEC Nijmegen 1-2 Ajax
A double from Wout Weghorst led Ajax to a 2-1 victory over NEC Nijmegen.
NEC made a strong start to the game and it wasn’t a shock when the opening goal came in the 13th minute. Remko Pasveer made an initial save but had no answer to Sontje Hansen on the rebound.
The equaliser came two minutes later as a fine move ended with Weghorst finishing after good work by Kenneth Taylor.
NEC then had a number of chances but Pasveer kept the hosts out before the break. Early in the second half, Jorrel Hato played Taylor in and he set up Weghorst to put Ajax in front.
The crossbar then ensured Ajax stayed ahead as it denied a header from Dirk Proper. Chuba Akpom missed a big chance for Ajax late on but they still managed to take the three points.
Ajax climbs to second while NEC is in 10th.