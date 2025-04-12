There were four Eredivisie matches on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Fortuna Sittard 0-2 Feyenoord
Jakub Moder scored twice as Feyenoord defeated 10-man Fortuna Sittard.
Neither side took control of the game in the first half but eventually Feyenoord took the lead just before the hour. Moder provided the finish from close range after Gernot Trauner headed the ball back across goal.
Moder then sealed the win from the penalty spot after a foul on Antoni Milambo. Édouard Michut was sent off for a second yellow card before the end.
Feyenoord remains third while Fortuna Sittard is in 11th.
Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 Heerenveen
Sparta Rotterdam have moved into the European playoff spots after a victory over Heerenveen.
The hosts started brightly as Patrick van Aanholt hit the post, while Andries Noppert denied Tobias Lauritsen. Just before the half hour mark, Mitchell van Bergen made it 1-0 with a close range tap in.
Sparta remained in control and eventually, Lauritsen made it 2-0 with a penalty. Substitute Nökkvi Thórisson then added a third with an excellent strike.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh pulled one back with a penalty before the end but Sparta eased to victory and are up to eighth. Heerenveen is in 9th.
PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Almere City
PSV Eindhoven eased to a comfortable 5-0 win over Almere City.
After only four minutes, Ismail Saibari opened the scoring with a great strike from distance. That early goal led to a simple evening and the game was over by half time.
Johan Bakayoko brilliantly finished to make it 2-0 before Noa Lang added a third with a deflected strike. Malik Tillman then rounded off an excellent first half by netting a rebound after Luuk de Jong’s strike was parried.
Lang hit the woodwork before Saibari got his second to make it 5-0 for the hosts. Almere City goalkeeper Nordin Bakker then kept the score down with a number of saves while Couhaib Driouech headed against the post.
PSV remains second with the win while Almere City is bottom and quickly heading for the drop.
NAC Breda 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles
NAC Breda held Go Ahead Eagles to a 1-1 draw.
The hosts made a strong start to the match but it was Go Ahead Eagles who took the lead after 15 minutes. Mats Deijl provided a finish after a swift move.
NAC got their deserved equaliser in the second half with Max Balard finishing from outside the box. Balard also hit the post as NAC looked to find the victory.
Mathis Suray was shown a red card before the end but VAR stepped in to reverse the decision and he will now be available for the KNVB Cup next week.
NAC are 14th after the draw while Go Ahead Eagles is in 7th.