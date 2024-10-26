Below is a round up of the four Eredivisie clashes on Saturday evening.
Fortuna Sittard 1-0 Groningen
A late own goal was enough for Fortuna Sittard to defeat Groningen 1-0 in a dull match on Saturday.
The first half was a dull affair with neither side really going close to scoring.
It appeared that the match was heading for a forgetful 0-0 but in the last minutes, Leandro Bacuna scored a bizarre own goal. As he attempted to clear the ball, Bacuna mishit the clearance and it ended in the net via the underside of the crossbar.
Groningen is in 14th while Fortuna Sittard is 8th.
PSV Eindhoven 6-0 PEC Zwolle
PSV Eindhoven eased to a comfortable 6-0 win over 10-man PEC Zwolle.
Peter Bosz decided to rest Luuk de Jong following the 1-1 draw at PSG and his replacement Ricardo Pepi made it 1-0 after only nine minutes.
PSV remained in complete control and Noa Lang doubled the lead before Younes Namli was shown a straight red card for a rough challenge on Ismail Saibari.
Malik Tillman headed in a third before Lang set up Pepi to net his second and PSV Eindhoven’s fourth. A header from Pepi made it 5-0 but the striker was denied his hattrick as it has been deemed to be an own goal from Jasper Schendelaar.
A penalty seemed to give Pepi his chance to seal the hattrick but Luuk de Jong stepped up instead and hit the post. A sixth goal did come before the end as Johan Bakayoko netted.
PSV make it 10 wins out of 10 in the league while PEC Zwolle is in 16th.
NAC Breda 4-1 RKC Waalwijk
NAC Breda have climbed to 7th in the table after a 4-1 win over 10-man RKC Waalwijk.
In the 15th minute, Clint Leemans opened the scoring with a curling free kick from the edge of the box. The midfielder then tapped in a second after 37 minutes.
RKC were given some hope before the break as Fredrik Oldrup Jensen diverted a corner into his own net to make it 2-1. Henk Fraser then made a triple change at the break with Mohamed Ihattaren, Oskar Zawada and Faissal Al Mazyani all coming on.
After a handball by Silvester van der Water, Leo Sauer made it 3-1 for the hosts from the spot before RKC were reduced to ten men. Substitute Al Mazyani was shown a straight red card.
From that point, NAC eased to victory and Leo Greiml headed in a fourth from a corner.
NAC Breda’s excellent start to the season continues and they are 7th while RKC remains second bottom.
Heerenveen 2-0 Sparta Rotterdam
Heerenveen defeated Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 in Friesland on Saturday evening.
The hosts were on a three game winless streak, but they took the lead in the fourth minute. Nikolai Hopland headed in a corner.
In the second half, Heerenveen sealed their victory thanks to an excellent strike from Jacob Trenskow.
Robin van Persie’s side move joint eleventh with Sparta thanks to the victory.