There were only two matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Fortuna Sittard 1-0 Heracles Almelo
Fortuna Sittard boosted their hopes of a European playoff spot with a slender win over Heracles Almelo.
The first half was a poor affair with few chances and it was a penalty that eventually led to the deadlock being broken. Early in the second half, Bojan Radulovic was fouled and Kristoffer Peterson netted from the spot.
Heracles could not muster a comeback and it was only due to goalkeeper Fabian De Keijzer that the score was not higher at the end.
Fortuna Sittard is now comfortably in eighth while Heracles are in 12th.
PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Heerenveen
PSV Eindhoven put a horror week behind them to defeat Heerenveen 2-1 in the Philips Stadion.
Surprisingly, Peter Bosz decided to stick with the same eleven that lost 7-1 at home to Arsenal in the Champions League apart from Tyrell Malacia, who was replaced by Mauro Junior.
PSV dominated from the start and both Noa Lang and Luuk de Jong went close. The deadlock was broken by Ismail Saibari, who scored after being set up by Guus Til.
The midfielder doubled the lead in the second half with a nice shot into the corner after good work by Jerdy Schouten. PSV then welcomed Sergino Dest back from injury as they looked to comfortably see out the win.
However, Heerenveen pulled one back through Levi Smans, who took advantage of some poor defending by Olivier Boscagli. The visitors then pushed for a late equaliser but PSV managed to hold on to book a win.
PSV stays second while Heerenveen is ninth.