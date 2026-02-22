Here is a round up of all the action from this weekend in the Eredivisie.
Fortuna Sittard 2-1 Excelsior
Fortuna Sittard boosted their chances of a playoff spot with a slender win over Excelsior.
After a handball in the box, Mohamed Ihattaren fired the hosts ahead just before the break and in the second half, Kaj Sierhuis headed in a second.
Noah Naujoks pulled one back for Excelsior to set up an exciting finish but Fortuna Sittard held on for the three points.
The win means Fortuna Sittard is in 11th while Excelsior is 14th.
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Heerenveen
PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat Heerenveen.
Heerenveen got off to a good start and Lasse Nordås fired them ahead in the 21st minute to stun the home crowd. However, the league leaders levelled before the break with Ivan Peresic finding the net from a difficult angle.
Myron Boadu made his first start for PSV and he tapped the hosts in front in the second half before Ricardo Pepi marked his return from injury with a goal to seal the victory.
PSV takes another step towards the league title while Heerenveen is 10th.
NAC Breda 1-0 Volendam
NAC Breda moved up to 16th with a much-needed victory over Volendam.
With both sides still in danger of the drop it was a cagey affair and it looked destined to be a 0-0 draw until the 87th minute when Pepijn Reulen finished a counter to seal the win.
NAC are up to 16th while Volendam are only one place and two points above them.
Ajax 1-1 NEC Nijmegen
In the battle for third spot, NEC Nijmegen held Ajax to a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam.
Ajax started the game below their opponents and they took the lead with Mika Godts continuing his fine form with a good finish.
However, NEC levelled before the hour with Darko Nejašmić curling the ball into the corner from the edge of the box.
The last half hour saw both sides pushing for the victory but neither could find the net and the points were shared. NEC remains third and just above Ajax.
Twente 2-1 Groningen
FC Twente saw off Groningen in Sunday’s early kick off.
Groningen took the lead after the half hour mark with Marvin Peersman heading in a cross. However, Twente responded quickly and Daan Rots made it 1-1 within four minutes.
Early in the second half, Kristian Hlynsson fired Twente in front and that proved to be the winner.
Twente is 6th and Groningen is in ninth.
Utrecht 1-1 PEC Zwolle
Utrecht were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man PEC Zwolle.
Utrecht got off to the perfect start when Ángel Alarcon fired them ahead after only 12 minutes.
The hosts then missed a number of chances and were eventually punished when Thijs Oosting tapped in an equaliser for PEC Zwolle.
Jan Faberski was then sent off for PEC Zwolle late on but Utrecht couldn’t find the winning goal. Utrecht are 8th while PEC Zwolle is in 12th.
Go Ahead Eagles 4-0 Heracles Almelo
Go Ahead Eagles eased to a comfortable win over bottom of the table Heracles Almelo.
It took the hosts 30 minutes to break the deadlock with Søren Tengstedt finding the net. Heracles should have equalised but Jari De Busser made a superb save to deny Lequincio Zeefuik.
In the second half, Melle Meulensteen made it 2-0 and from that point there was only one winner with Mathis Suray and Jakob Breum adding further goals.
The win moves Go Ahead Eagles to 13th while Heracles looks in big trouble at the bottom.
AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam
AZ Alkmaar needed their substitutes to inspire them to a 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam.
After their shock loss in Armenia, AZ Alkmaar were looking to bounce back with a strong performance against Sparta, who were on a strong run.
The first half was a dull affair and that led to the introduction of both Kees Smit and Sven Mijnans from the bench in the second. It was Mijnans who gave AZ the lead with a header before Smit smashed in a second.
Milan Zonneveld pulled one back for Sparta to set up an exciting ending but Troy Parrott eased any nerves with a third for AZ.
AZ are 5th and Sparta is 7th.
Feyenoord 2-1 Telstar
Anis Hadj Moussa scored twice as Feyenoord came from behind to defeat Telstar.
The visitors took a shock lead when Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp found the net from outside the box in the 14th minute.
Feyenoord equalised in the 30th minute through Hadj Moussa, who also added a second four minutes later after good work from Jordan Bos, who was deployed on the left-wing.
In the second half, Feyenoord gave a debut to Raheem Sterling and he helped his new side see out a slender victory which keeps them on course for second spot. Telstar is 17th.