There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
PEC Zwolle 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles
The early kick off between PEC Zwolle and Go Ahead Eagles ended in a draw.
The IJsselderby was entertaining from the start but no goals were scored in the first half. Four minutes into the second half, Evert Linthorst headed the visitors on front.
PEC Zwolle battled back with Jamiro Monteiro equalising with 25 minutes left. PEC Zwolle then went on the attack but the derby ended in a draw.
Go Ahead Eagles are seventh and PEC Zwolle are 13th.
FC Twente 2-0 Utrecht
Utrecht’s Champions League chances took a blow as they were beaten 2-0 away to FC Twente.
After 20 minutes, the hosts had the lead as an excellent pass from Sem Steijn set up Michel Vlap to net. Miliano Jonathans then hit the post at the other end before Paxten Aaronson’s goal was disallowed for offside.
Daan Rots doubled the lead early in the second half despite a lengthy VAR check and that proved to be the final goal. David Min hit the woodwork as Utrecht failed to make a comeback.
Twente is fifth still and Utrecht look set for fourth.
Feyenoord 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
A stunning comeback from PSV Eindhoven kept their title hopes alive at De Kuip.
A loss for PSV would have allowed Ajax the chance to win the title at home to NEC and after ten minutes it seemed Feyenoord were cruising to victory. Igor Paixao made it 1-0 after only five minutes before Givairo Read doubled the lead.
PSV couldn’t find a way back in the first half but after 50 minutes, Ivan Peresic took advantage of some poor defending to smash the ball into the net. Shortly afterwards, Luuk de Jong had an excellent chance to equalise but he blasted the ball wide.
PSV poured forward and with fifteen minutes left, Noa Lang cut inside before firing a low strike past Timon Wellenreuther.
Lang was then brought down just outside the box by Read and the Feyenoord defender was sent off. From the resulting free kick, De Jong headed against the crossbar before Malik Tillman netted. However, after a lengthy VAR check the goal was ruled out for offside.
After nine minutes of added time, PSV won it as Lang got ahead of his marker to score a cross and send the PSV fans into pandemonium.
PSV are now only one point behind Ajax with two games to go. Feyenoord will be relieved that Utrecht lost as it keeps them on course for third.
Ajax 0-3 NEC Nijmegen
Ajax’s title hopes were dealt a big blow after they suffered a shock defeat at home to NEC.
With PSV winning, Ajax were no longer able to win the title but a victory against NEC would move them to within touching distance. Ajax dominated the first half but they could not find the net.
Ajax began the second half strongly but the opening goal came at the other end. Former Ajax winger Sontje Hansen arrowed a strike past Remko Pasveer from distance.
The home crowd was stunned and quickly NEC made it 2-0 as Brayann Pereira was in the right spot to net on the rebound.
Brian Brobbey remained on the bench for Ajax and NEC crowned an excellent afternoon with a third as Sami Ouaissa shot past Pasveer after a nice dribble.
Ajax are now only one point ahead and have a tricky tie away to Groningen ahead before finishing the season against Twente. NEC is in 13th.
AZ Alkmaar 3-0 Groningen
AZ Alkmaar eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Groningen in the AFAS Stadion.
After only nine minutes, Denso Kasius crossed for Sven Mijnans to fire AZ ahead. Ernest Poku then doubled the lead with a fine run and finish after half an hour.
Groningen couldn’t find a way back into the game and in the second half, Mexx Meerdink sealed the victory with a header.
AZ Alkmaar remains sixth after the win while Groningen is in 11th.