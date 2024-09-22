There were four more games in the Eredivisie on Sunday with PSV, Feyenoord and FC Twente all in action. Below is a round-up of all the action.
Heerenveen 2-1 Groningen
Heerenveen returned to winning ways after a 2-1 victory over a Groningen side that finished the match with nine men.
Groningen turned up in Friesland unbeaten and they took the lead after only nine minutes with Luciano Valente netting. However, the hosts hit back with a wonderstrike from Jacob Trenskow just three minutes later.
The game was then in the balance until Marvin Peersman was shown a straight red card on the hour mark for a challenge on Luuk Brouwers. Heerenveen took advantage quickly as Ion Nicolaescu took down a cross in the box before spinning and finishing.
Heerenveen held on for the win and before the end, Brynjólfur Willumsson was also shown a red card for a late challenge.
Heerenveen moves to eleventh in the table and Groningen is sixth.
Feyenoord 2-0 NAC Breda
Feyenoord returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over NAC Breda in De Kuip.
After their difficult loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, Feyenoord were looking for a big performance. However, Feyenoord started slowly and barely created chances before Santiago Gimenez was stretchered off with a hamstring injury.
Ayase Ueda replaced the Mexican and after five minutes on the pitch, he opened the scoring with a header. Feyenoord then had a number of chances to double the lead but they had to wait until Quinten Timber’s penalty in the 74th minute to seal the win.
A much needed victory for Feyenoord, who are now fifth while NAC is down in 15th.
Almere City 0-5 FC Twente
FC Twente warmed up for their clash with Manchester United in midweek with a big victory over Almere City.
Sem Steijn opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a header from close range. Sam Lammers then missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 shortly afterwards.
The game remained 1-0 until stoppage time in the first half when Steijn got his second after some poor defending. Ten minutes into the second half, Lammers fired in a third.
Almere City couldn’t shut the game down and before the end, Ricky van Wolfswinkel added a fourth before Anass Salah-Eddine cut inside and found the corner to make it 5-0 at the end.
FC Twente climbs to fourth while Almere City are second bottom.
Fortuna Sittard 1-3 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven made it six wins out of six with a victory in Limburg.
After their loss in Turin, PSV returned to league action and after fifteen minutes, Malik Tillman opened the scoring. An easy win was then predicted but Fortuna Sittard bounced back and Ezequiel Bullaude headed in a corner to make it 1-1.
Ismael Saibari replaced Joey Veerman at the break but PSV struggled to regain the lead until a moment of magic from Tillman. In the 68th minute, he found the net with a free kick to make it 2-1. Luuk de Jong then sealed the victory shortly afterwards.
PSV make it 18 points out of 18 at the top while Fortuna Sittard is in 14th.