There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Telstar 2-2 NEC Nijmegen
Kento Shiogai rescued a point for NEC Nijmegan against Telstar.
NEC were flying in the league before Saturday and they started brightly against Telstar without finding the net. Telstar then punished the visitors for not taking their chances as Jeff Hardeveld headed in the opener.
Before the break, NEC were level as the ball was thrown into the box for Bryan Linssen to win a header and find the net.
After an hour, Hardeveld controlled the ball on the edge of the box before unleashing a shot past Gonzalo Crettaz to make it 2-1. Minutes later, Telstar were awarded a penalty for handball but Crettaz kept out Soufiane Hetli’s spot kick.
With fifteen minutes to go, Kento Shiogai equalised for NEC which led to a frantic late period that saw both sides have goals disallowed. NEC were left furious when VAR asked referee Richard Martens to look at his decision but he stood firm and chalked off a potential late winner.
NEC remains in third while Telstar is in 17th.
Groningen 3-0 Volendam
Groningen eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over ten-man Volendam.
After 27 minutes, Volendam were reduced to ten men when Mawouna Amevor brought down Thom van Bergen and he was a straight red card.
Ten minutes later, Groningen captain Stije Resink broke the deadlock with a lovely finish and that remained the only goal until the 74th minute. Brynjólfur Darri Willumsson broke free in the penalty area and found the bottom corner.
Resink then got his second from the penalty spot following a handball in the box and Groningen sealed the three points.
Groningen is fifth and Volendam is 16th.
PSV Eindhoven 4-3 Heracles Almelo
In a thrilling encounter, Heracles Almost snatched a point but a late goal from Guus Til earned PSV Eindhoven a win.
PSV seemed to be easing to victory as they went 2-0 up thanks to two penalties. The first which was awarded for a foul on Til was netted by Ricardo Pepi. A handball then gave Ismail Saibari a penalty which he scored for the second.
Just before the break, VAR awarded Heracles a penalty of their own and Jizz Hornkamp pulled one back. That gave the visitors hope and they equalised on the hour when Luka Kulenovic netted at the back post.
With twenty minutes to go, Joey Veerman found the net from distance to make it 3-2 but once again, Hornkamp scored to level it again.
PSV were not to be denied though and a low cross from Sergino Dest was converted by Til to make sure the hosts secured three points.
PSV remains clear at the top and Heracles is in 16th.
PEC Zwolle 1-0 Fortuna Sittard
Koen Kostans early goal was enough for PEC Zwolle to seal three points against Fortuna Sittard.
After only six minutes, PEC Zwolle had the lead with Kostans finishing a cross to score his eighth goal of the campaign.
Fortuna Sittard had chances for the rest of the first half but couldn’t find the equaliser. The hosts should have made it 2-0 early in the second half but Thijs Oosting couldn’t convert a header from close range.
Before the end, Paul Gladon got a chance to equalise but his shot came back off the woodwork and the hosts held on for all three points.
PEC Zwolle is now in 10th while Fortuna Sittard is 12th.