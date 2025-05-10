There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
RKC Waalwijk 3-1 Heerenveen
RKC Waalwijk have given themselves a chance of escaping relegation after beating 10-man Heerenveen.
After only 10 minutes, Richonell Margaret opened the scoring for RKC with a slight finish after his initial effort was blocked. Heerenveen would equalise before the break with Ion Nicolaescu scoring a penalty following a clumsy challenge on Levi Smans.
The game then changed in RKC’s favour after 56 minutes when Ilias Sebaoui was shown a red card for a rash challenge.
From that point, RKC smelled blood and Yassin Oukili made it 2-1 with fifteen minutes left. Four minutes later, Chris Lokesa headed in a cross to seal the victory.
RKC are still three points behind Willem II with two games left to go. Next up is Feyenoord. Heerenveen are 8th.
Fortuna Sittard 1-0 NAC Breda
Fortuna Sittard boosted their chance of reaching the European playoffs with a slender 1-0 win over NAC Breda.
After half an hour, Kaj Sierhuis simply put Fortuna Sittard ahead to secure his first goal of the season. The forward missed most of the season through injury.
In the second half, Leo Sauer had the ball in the net for NAC Breda but a handball was spotted in the build up and the goal was chalked off. At the other end, Fortuna Sittard thought they had a penalty when Sierhuis went down but VAR intervened again and it was cancelled due to an offside.
Fortuna climb to ninth while NAC Breda is 15th.
Almere City 0-3 Sparta Rotterdam
Almere City took another step towards relegation after a 3-0 loss against Sparta Rotterdam.
With RKC winning earlier on Saturday, Almere City dropped to the bottom of the table and the hosts didn’t show any sign that they were going to get a crucial three points against Sparta.
The visitors dominated from the start but it took them until the 57th minute to net the opener. Mitchell van Bergen shot brilliantly into the top corner.
Mike Eerdhuijzen added a second for Sparta before Kristian Hlynsson sealed the victory late on.
Almere City are now five points behind Willem II with only two games left meaning it would take a miracle for them to avoid the drop with games against Fortuna and AZ Alkmaar to come. Sparta climbs to tenth and can still dream of a spot in the European play offs.