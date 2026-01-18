There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Heerenveen 0-2 Groningen
FC Groningen secured victory in the Frisian derby in the early kick off on Sunday.
The first half was an even contest but just before the hour mark, Heerenveen goalkeeper Bernt Klaverboer scored an unfortunate own goal to put the visitors ahead.
Thijmen Blokzijl then doubled the lead and Groningen managed to keep the hosts out by the end and secure the three points.
Groningen is now fifth while Heerenveen is in ninth.
Volendam 2-1 Utrecht
Two first half goals was enough to secure Volendam a victory over Utrecht.
The hosts got off to a quick start and Joel Idaho netted the opener within ten minutes. Volendam doubled that lead when Dave Kwakman set up Brandley Kuwas to make it 2-0.
Early in the second half, Victor Jensen pulled one back for Utrecht but there was to be no comeback and Volendam secured a precious three points.
Volendam is now 15th while Utrecht are 10th.
Heracles Almelo 0-2 Twente
Despite being reduced to ten men, Twente saw off Heracles in the Overijssel derby.
Twente were ahead within the first half hour as Thomas van den Belt scored a close-range header. In the second half, Twente were awarded a penalty for handball and Ricky van Wolfswinkel made it 2-0.
With half an hour left, Twente were reduced to ten when Ramiz Zerrouki was sent off for violent conduct. However, Heracles could not find a way back into the game.
Twente is now sixth while Heracles is bottom.
Feyenoord 3-4 Sparta Rotterdam
The pressure is increasing on Robin van Persie after a crazy 4-3 loss to rivals Sparta Rotterdam in De Kuip.
Van Persie made the surprising decision to drop Quinten Timber to the bench but his side started strongly. Luciano Valente hit the post from distance.
As the first half went on, the home crowd began to get nervous and Sparta took the lead with Joshua Kitolano finding the top corner from the edge of the area.
Ten minutes into the second half, a huge error from Tsuyoshi Watanabe allowed Mitchell van Bergen to race in and score a second for the visitors.
In-beom Hwang pulled one back for the hosts but quickly afterwards, Shunsuke Mito restored the two goal advantage for Sparta.
Shaqueel van Persie was brought on and it seemed he was going to be the hero for the hosts as he scored two excellent goals to level the score. The first was a clever backheel before he equalised with an overhead kick.
It seemed the game was heading for a draw but deep into stoppage time, Kitolano scored his second to seal victory for Sparta.
Feyenoord remains second but the gap to PSV is now 16 points while Sparta is seventh.