There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round-up of all the action.
PEC Zwolle 1-0 Almere City
A late own goal from James Lawrence gifted PEC Zwolle all three points.
It was a clash between two struggling sides with PEC Zwolle only having won once this season, while Almere City were still awaiting their first three points of the campaign.
PEC Zwolle were the better side but it took until the 78th minute for the opening goal as Lawrence accidentaly slid the ball into his own net.
PEC Zwolle move on to seven points and up to 13th while Almere City remain bottom
Twente 1-0 NAC Breda
A penalty was enough for FC Twente to earn a 1-0 victory over NAC Breda.
After their draw at Old Trafford, Twente went into the clash as big favourites but they were frustrated by the visitors, who had Terence Kongolo in the starting eleven for the first time.
It seemed Twente would be held but in the 75th minute, Leo Greiml conceded a penalty and Ricky van Wolfswinkel sealed the victory from the spot.
Twente is now third while NAC Breda is 16th.
Groningen 0-1 Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles came away from the Euroborg with a slender 1-0 victory.
Groningen had a good start to the campaign but they were disappointing in the clash against Go Ahead Eagles, who dominated. Both sides had goals disallowed for offside before the deadlock was broken in the 75th minute.
Oliver Edvardsen was the one who scored and moments afterwards, he also hit the woodwork as the visitors threatened a second.
Go Ahead Eagles only needed one in the end to secure the win and they go 8th and one spot above Groningen.
RKC Waalwijk 0-2 Ajax
Mohamed Ihattaren made his Eredivisie comeback but Ajax came away from RKC Waalwijk with a 2-0 victory.
All eyes were on Ihattaren, who was named on the bench for the side sitting bottom and without a point. Ajax eased to a win over Besiktas in midweek but struggled in a goalless first half against RKC.
In the 75th minute, Ajax finally took the lead with Davy Klaassen hitting the post and Bertrand Traore was there to score the rebound. Ihattaren then came on for his first official appearance since 2022.
However, the midfielder could not inspire a comeback and in the 94th minute, Mika Godts sealed the win for Ajax.
Ajax are fifth while RKC are still bottom.
AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Utrecht
AZ Akmaar have suffered their first home defeat of the campaign at home to Utrecht.
Both sides have had a good start to the season and it was AZ who struck first with Troy Parrott finishing off after being set up by Sven Mijnans.
Less than ten minutes later, Yoann Cathline equalised for Utrecht after cutting in from the right before firing past Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.
In the second half, Paxten Aaronson put Utrecht ahead and that kicked off a phase for AZ Alkmaar to lay siege to the visitors goal.
David Møller Wolfe hit the crossbar twice, while Parrott had a goal disallowed in stoppage time. Utrecht held on and they move level on points with AZ in second and have a game in hand.