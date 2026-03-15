There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
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Twente 0-2 Utrecht
Twente’s chances of a Champions League spot took a blow as they were beaten by Utrecht.
The hosts went into the game in great form but it was Utrecht who took the initiative. They had the lead after half an hour as Artem Stepanov scored on a rebound.
Utrecht missed some big chances to double the lead before they eventually killed the game in the 66th minute. The impressive Angel Alarcon cut inside and slotted in after being set up by Gjivai Zechiel.
Utrecht took the three points and they are 8th while Twente is now 5th.
AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Heracles Almelo
AZ Alkmaar eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Heracles.
The hosts had the lead within five minutes with a cross evading Remko Pasveer and Troy Parrott was there to apply an easy finish.
Heracles had a goal disallowed for offside before Sven Mijnans doubled the lead after good work from Parrot just before the break.
Pasveer made an incredible save to deny Parrott a second before Mees de Wit eventually added a third in the 74th minute. Isak Jensen then added a fourth with an excellent free-kick.
AZ Alkmaar are still sixth while Heracles is firmly rooted to the bottom of the table.
Feyenoord 2-1 Excelsior
Ayase Ueda scored twice as Feyenoord came from behind to defeat Excelsior in the Rotterdam derby.
Excelsior made a strong start to the game and when they took the lead it was fully deserved. A long ball forward set Arthur Zagré in on goal and he remained calm to shrug off Oussama Targhalline and find the net.
Feyenoord woke up after going behind but they could not find an equaliser before the break. Early in the second half, Ueda did have the ball in the net but the offside flag went up.
In the 58th minute, Ueda did make it 1-1 and immediately afterwards, Raheem Sterling set up the striker to make it 2-1.
That proved to be the end of the scoring and Feyenoord returns to second spot in the table. Excelsior sits in 15th.
Go Ahead Eagles 6-0 NAC Breda
Go Ahead Eagles pushed NAC Breda further towards relegation with a big win in Deventer.
The home side took the lead after fifteen minutes with Mathis Suray finding the top corner with a lovely strike. From that point, the hosts remained in total control and Stefán Sigurdarson headed in a second before Jakob Breum made it 3-0 before the break.
In the 73rd minute, Breum raced in on goal and added his second before he completed his hattrick shortly afterwards. Joris Kramer made it 6-0 before the end to cap a great evening for the home side.
Go Ahead Eagles are in 12th while NAC Breda remains in 17th.