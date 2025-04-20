In a heavily reduced Eredivisie programme this weekend (due to the Dutch Cup final on Monday), there were only two matches taking in both ends of the Eredivisie table.
Utrecht 4-0 Ajax
Utrecht cemented their chances of European football with an impressive win over Champions-elect Ajax.
It was disappointing display from Ajax, who only threatened once in the first half. After a Jorrel Hato cross deflected off the post, Brian Brobbey then hit the crossbar from close range. It was Utrecht who took the lead, as Sebastien Haller touched in a right-wing cross.
In the second half, things got worse for Ajax as Miguel Rodriguez, celebrating a new contract with the club this week, struck a low shot, which deflected off a sliding Hato in off the post.
Rodriguez turned sweetly in the box to curl in another shortly after to send the Utrecht crowd into raptures.
Brobbey and substitute Wout Weghorst saw efforts saved by Barkas, before Paxton Aaronson added the cherry on top by slamming in a fourth for Utrecht.
Heerenveen 2-1 Almere
Almere City were out of luck as they lost again in their fight to stay up. It started well for the bottom side, as Junior Kadile scored at the far post early on.
But Jacob Trenskow equalised shortly after, and Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp scored an own goal to turn the game on its head before half-time.
Almere pushed after the break for an equaliser and even had a period of time up against ten men following Mats Kohlert’s dismissal. They hit the post and bar, but ended up losing 2-1 and they are now staring relegation down the barrel. Heerenveen are in eighth.