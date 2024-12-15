Below is a round up of all Sunday’s Eredivisie action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Utrecht 3-3 Go Ahead Eagles
Utrecht were held to a 3-3 draw by 10-man Go Ahead Eagles in an entertaining clash.
Utrecht were hoping to take advantage of PSV Eindhoven’s defeat but they fell behind early on to a wonderful strike from Eric Llansana. Four minutes after the goal, Llansana was sent off for a rash challenge and Go Ahead Eagles had to play 80 minutes with ten men.
Miguel Rodríguez quickly equalised for Utrecht but the hosts struggled to make their dominance pay and the game was tied at the break.
Utrecht dominated but it was the visitors who struck in the 63rd minute when Oliver Antman finished off a counter attack. The hosts were stunned when Jakob Breum then made it 3-1 ten minutes later.
Utrecht then poured forward and with some luck, substitute Adrian Blake pulled one back in the 88th minute. Then deep into stoppage time, Blake struck again to earn Utrecht a point.
Utrecht drops to third in the table while Go Ahead Eagles are in 8th.
NEC Nijmegen 1-1 Sparta Rotterdam
NEC struck in the 90th minute to earn a 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam.
Both sides went into the game in poor form but NEC had the biggest chance of the first half when the ball fell to Sontje Hansen in the box. The winger fired towards goal but saw it crash down off the underside of the crossbar.
Five minutes before the end, Sparta had the lead with Camiel Neghli finding the net via the bar and it appeared Maurice Steijn was heading for his first win as head coach of the Rotterdam side.
However, in the last minute, Iván Márquez equalised for the hosts and it stood after a lengthy VAR stoppage.
The point sees NEC sit in 12th while Sparta is in 15th.
Twente 2-0 Groningen
Twente sealed a relatively simple 2-0 win over Groningen in Enschede.
In the 24th minute, Bart van Rooij put Twente ahead with a strike that found the net with the help of Groningen defender Thijmen Blokzijl.
Groningen did have one big chance to equalise but Romeno Postema’s effort came back off the crossbar.
In the second half, club top scorer Sem Steijn sealed the victory with a fine finish into the corner. It was already his 12th goal of the season.
Twente is now in 5th while Groningen sits 14th.
Ajax 3-0 Almere City
Ajax climbed to second after a victory over Almere City in Amsterdam.
After the loss against Lazio, Ajax were keen for a good performance but they were given a scare early on when Junior Kadile fired in for the visitors. However, the whistle went for a foul and the goal was disallowed.
Shortly afterwards, Wout Weghorst opened the scoring and from that point Ajax didn’t have an issue. Kenneth Taylor added a second before the break with a fine finish over keeper Nordin Bakker.
Kian Fitz-Jim hammered in a third early in the second half and Weghorst came close to adding a fourth but the crossbar denied him.
Ajax climbs to second while Almere City are bottom.
NAC Breda 1-2 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar left it late to defeat NAC Breda 2-1.
NAC Breda took the lead in the 12th minute in controversial circumstances as there was a second ball in the box when Elías Már Ómarsson fired in. The referee waved away the complaints from AZ.
AZ showed little and even a triple change at the break didn’t seem to have an effect but in the 75th minute, Peer Koopmeiners crossed for Troy Parrott to head in an equaliser.
With five minutes left, Leo Greiml was sent off for NAC Breda and in stoppage time, Mees de Wit won it for AZ after Koopmeiners long range effort was parried.
AZ are sixth and NAC Breda are ninth.