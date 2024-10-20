Eredivisie Round up: Utrecht m... Below is a round up of all the action from ...

Eredivisie Round up: PSV beats... There were five games in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

Eredivisie Roundup: Feyenoord ... There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Roundup: PSV defeat... There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening. ...

Fatah fires Willem II to victo... Amar Fatah scored the only goal as Willem II came ...

Eredivisie Podcast | When do F... Football-Oranje's Michael Statham and Mike Bell catch up on a ...

Eredivisie Round-up: Twente sn... There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...