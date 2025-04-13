There were four games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Utrecht 3-1 Groningen
Utrecht remain in contention for the Champions League spots after a 3-1 win over Groningen.
With Feyenoord winning on Saturday, Utrecht needed to win to stay within three points of third and they took the lead after eight minutes. Souffian El Karouani’s free kick hit the wall but with the rebound he hammered the ball into the net.
Yoann Cathline then doubled the lead with a strike from distance before Stije Resink pulled one back before the break.
A clever flick from Sebastien Haller then made it 3-1 in the second half and that was enough to seal a big three points.
Utrecht remains fourth but open up a gap on the teams below them while they are still in contention for third. Groningen is in 13th.
Heracles Almelo 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar’s chances of a top four spot seems all but over after a loss at Heracles Almelo.
AZ came close to an opener several times in the first half but Bruno Martins Indi hit the crossbar, while Ibrahim Sadiq had an effort cleared off the line.
Heracles survived and early in the second half, they took the lead as Jizz Hornkamp worked in a cross at the front post.
Jayden Addai, Ernest Poku and Maychel Lahdo all came on but Zico Buurmeester had a goal disallowed before the end as Heracles held on.
AZ can still book a European spot if they win the KNVB Cup next weekend, but they are 6th, while Heracles is in 8th.
PEC Zwolle 1-1 FC Twente
FC Twente can also forget about a top four spot after a 1-1 draw at PEC Zwolle.
The match was a brawl in the first half with more scuffles and fouls between the players than chances for an opening goal.
After an hour, PEC Zwolle had the lead with Damian van der Haar working the ball in on a rebound. However, Alec Van Hoorenbeeck equalised for the visitors with a header.
There was no winner meaning Twente is eight points behind Utrecht in fifth while PEC Zwolle is in 14th.
Willem II 1-2 Ajax
Wout Weghorst scored the winner as Ajax came from behind to defeat Willem II 2-1 in Tilburg.
Ajax completely dominated the first half but they did not create any clear cut chances for an opening goal. Willem II sat back but before the break they scored out of nowhere as Emilio Kehrer cut inside before firing past Matheus.
Wout Weghorst and Steven Berghuis appeared from the bench for the second half and the duo played a role in a comeback. Firstly, Berghuis set up Oliver Edvardsen to equalise before Weghorst struck a winner in the 79th minute.
Willem II wanted a penalty in the last minute after Kehrer went down in the box but VAR did not agree and Ajax took the three points.
Ajax are still nine points ahead with only five games to go.