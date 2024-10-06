There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a roundup of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Go Ahead Eagles 4-1 Heracles Almelo
Go Ahead Eagles came from behind to record a big victory over Heracles Almelo.
The hosts went into the game in good form and they dominated the early stages without creating any clear cut chances. Just before half time, Heracles stunned the home crowd as Luke Kulenović found the net at the second attempt.
Ten minutes into the second half, Gerrit Nauber tapped in a corner to make it 1-1. A penalty from Mats Deijl put Go Ahead Eagles in front with 25 minutes left.
Heracles pushed for an equaliser but they ended up conceding twice. Victor Edvarsen tapped in for the third before substitute Finn Stokkers added a fourth in stoppage time.
Go Ahead Eagles are seventh while Heracles are down in eleventh.
Feyenoord 2-1 FC Twente
Feyenoord followed up their Champions League win with a hard fought 2-1 win over FC Twente.
Twente were the stronger side in the opening stages and Daan Rots had two big chances to open the scoring. However, he headed at Timon Wellenreuther before putting a shot over the bar.
After 28 minutes, Feyenoord took the lead against the run of play as Ayase Ueda netted. Inbeom Hwang then doubled the lead for the hosts before the break.
With ten minutes to go, Twente brought tension back into the game as Sem Steijn fiercly struck to make it 2-1. However, Feyenoord managed to see out the rest of the game.
Feyenoord are sixth while FC Twente remains in fourth.
Heerenveen 1-1 PEC Zwolle
Robin van Persie’s Heerenveen were held to a 1-1 draw by PEC Zwolle.
After only three minutes, Davy van den Berg put the visitors ahead but Dimitris Rallis quickly equalised for the hosts.
Heerenveen goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart was called into action before the break to deny Younes Namli’s curling strike.
In the second half, PEC Zwolle managed to contain the hosts and they earned a point. Heerenveen is in 14th and PEC Zwolle one spot above them.
Ajax 3-1 Groningen
Two late goals from Wout Weghorst and Chuba Akpom earned Ajax a victory over Groningen.
After the draw at Slavia Prague in midweek, Ajax opened the scoring in the 21st minute against Groningen. Davy Klaassen found the net after good work from Brian Brobbey.
That was a rare highlight in the game that saw chances being few and far between. In the second half, Groningen came out of their shell and it resulted in an equaliser scored by Jorg Schreuders, who took advantage of some poor defending from Josip Sutalo.
Ajax were then awarded a penalty after a foul by Thijmen Blokzijl but Branco van den Boomen’s penalty was saved by Etienne Vaessen.
Wout Weghorst came off the bench and the striker popped up in the 91st minute to put Ajax in front. Weghorst then set up Akpom to seal the victory shortly afterwards.
Ajax remains fifth in the table while Groningen is 10th.
Fortuna Sittard 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar’s losing streak extended to three games after they were beaten by Fortuna Sittard.
After losses against Utrecht and Athletic Bilbao, AZ Alkmaar headed to Limburg looking for some cheer. They got an early chance to score but Sven Mijnans effort was too weak in the end.
Before the break, Fortuna Sittard were awarded a penalty after a foul by Maxim Dekker. However, Alan Halilovic’s spot kick was kept out by the post. Early in the second half the post also denied an excellent strike from Ryan Fosso.
AZ then took control but Mijnans missed a good chance before Zico Buurmeester’s hard shot came back off the post.
With AZ pushing, the goal came at the other end with Rodrigo Guth rising to head in a corner. That proved to be the winner.
AZ remains third despite the loss while Fortuna Sittard is now 10th.