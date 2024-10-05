There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening. Below is a roundup of all the action.
NAC Breda 1-0 NEC Nijmegen
Dominik Janosek scored the only goal as 10-man NAC Breda defeated NEC Nijmegen.
The match was a poor one with NEC Nijmegen offering very little but they were given an advantage in the 70th minute when Saná Fernandes was sent off.
The game was then paused as objects were thrown on the pitch but when it resumed, Janosek won it for NAC Breda with an excellent free-kick.
NAC Breda rises to 12th while NEC is one spot below them.
PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam
Despite playing most of the second half with ten men, PSV Eindhoven maintained a perfect start to their league campaign.
Tobias Lauritsen finished off an excellent attack to put Sparta into a tenth minute lead but PSV would eventually equalise through Olivier Boscagli. Luuk de Jong’s excellent flicked finish then put them in front before the break.
Early in the second half, the hosts were reduced to ten when Matteo Dams committed a last man foul and was shown a straight red.
Despite being a man down, PSV had the chances to add a third goal but they were not taken. Sparta also got chances and they had a goal disallowed for offside. PSV managed to hold on through eight minutes of stoppage time to record their eighth straight league win this season. Sparta is in 8th.
Utrecht 3-2 RKC Waalwijk
Utrecht came from behind to defeat ten-man RKC in an entertaining clash.
RKC are still looking for their first point and they stunned the hosts by taking an early lead through Deon Cleonise. However, it all went wrong for RKC in the 25th minute when Aaron Meijers saw red for a late challenge.
A minute later, Utrecht equalised with Nick Viergever heading in on his 350th Eredivisie appearance. Paxten Aaronson made it 2-1 early in the second half and a minute afterwards, David Min fired in from distance to make it 3-1.
RKC got themselves back in the game when Richonell Margaret scored from the penalty spot but Utrecht held on for the victory.
Utrecht remains in second position in the table while RKC is bottom.