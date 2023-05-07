Feyenoord can seal the Eredivisie title next weekend after they defeated Excelsior 2-0 on Sunday.
PSV’s win over Sparta on Saturday meant that Feyenoord could not seal the title on Sunday but a win over Excelsior would set up a title-clinching tie with Go Ahead Eagles in De Kuip.
After only nine minutes, Feyenoord had the lead with Santiago Gimenez heading in a Igor Paixao cross.
After the opener, Excelsior had chances to equalise but Justin Bijlow denied Couhaib Driouech on two separate occasions.
After an hour, Arne Slot brought on Quinten Timber for his comeback from injury and in the 75th minute, the midfielder set up Gimenez to double the lead and ease any nerves.
Feyenoord then comfortably saw out the victory which moves them eight points cleat with only three games left. Excelsior remains in trouble in 16th spot.