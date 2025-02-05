A run down of the biggest transfer deadline day deals in the Eredivisie.

Ajax

  • It was a busy deadline day for Ajax as they welcomed goalkeeper Matheus Lima Magalhães on loan from Braga. The 32-year-old replaces Diant Ramaj.
  • They also purchased full-back Lucas Rosa from Real Valladolid for €2 million.
  • Gerald Alders has left Ajax to join FC Twente on loan.

Feyenoord

  • Feyenoord have signed 18-year-old Mexican forward Stephano Carrillo for around €2.5 million from Santos.
  • Midfielder Oussama Targhalline has also come in from Le Harve. The Moroccan signs a contract until 2028.
  • Feyenoord have let talented midfielder Gjivai Zechiel join Sparta until the end of the season.

PSV Eindhoven

  • PSV made the signing of Netherlands international Tyrel Malacia on loan from Manchester United official. There is an option to make it permanent in the summer
  • They were frustrated in their search for a new striker, though as a late move for Noah Ohio broke down.
  • Isaac Babadi was hoping to leave on loan but PSV blocked the transfer on deadline day.

AZ Alkmaar

  • All was quiet at AZ Alkmaar, who rejected offers for Peer Koopmeiners from Portugal.

Fortuna Sittard

  • Bojan Radulovic has been signed on loan from Huddersfield Town. The 25-year-old Spaniard is a striker.

Go Ahead Eagles

  • Talented winger Oskar Siversen has joined from Norwegian side Kristiansund BK
  • They also signed winger Oscar Pettersson from IFK Goteborg.

Heerenveen

  • There was no incomings or outgoings for Robin van Persie on deadline day.

Heracles Almelo

  • Midfielder Shiloh ‘t Zand has departed the club after Feyenoord recalled him from his loan deal.

Sparta Rotterdam

  • Sparta have announced the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiel on loan until the end of the season.
  • Forward Joel Idaho has joined from ADO Den Haag on a deal until the summer of 2028.
  • Young 18-year-old striker Jesse Bal has been loaned to Parma, who have an option to buy

Twente

  • Midfielder Taylor Booth has joined from Utrecht for around €2 million and signs a deal until 2028.
  • Twente have also signed Ajax full back Gerald Alders on loan until the end of the season.
  • The club confirmed the departure of left-back Anass Salah-Eddine to AS Roma for a fee of €8 million.

Willem II

  • There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day

RKC Waalwijk

  • There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day

Almere City

  • There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day

Groningen

  • There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day

FC Utrecht

  • Midfielder Taylor Booth has departed for FC Twente

NAC Breda

  • There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day

PEC Zwolle

  • There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day

NEC Nijmegen

  • There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day



Email, RSS Follow
admin (14792 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter