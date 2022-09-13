Experienced Dutch left-back Erik Pieters has joined West Bromwich Albion on a one-year deal.
The 34-year-old’s contract with Burnley expired at the end of the season and he has been a free agent since. However, Pieters will continue to play in England.
Championship side West Brom have announced the signing of the former PSV Eindhoven defender on a deal until the end of the season.
Pieters had been training with the Baggies for six weeks, so the deal comes as no surprise. Pieters told the club’s website, “It means a lot to me that I signed here. Everyone knows I’ve been out on a free transfer for a while, so I’ve been working really hard at home to stay in shape. Now I want to prove myself and show what I still have in me.”