The KNVB has confirmed that Erwin Koeman will join Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands staff as an assistant coach after the World Cup.
Ronald Koeman will replace Louis van Gaal as Netherlands head coach after the World Cup later this year.
The KNVB has now confirmed that he will be assisted by his brother Erwin, while Patrick Lodewijks will be a goalkeeping coach. Danny Blind and Edgar Davids are currently Van Gaal’s assistants and Frans Hoek is goalkeeping coach but all three are also expected to leave after the World Cup.
It is the third time that Lodewijks has worked with the national team, but the first time for Erwin Koeman. He has previously worked as a head coach at Feyenoord, FC Utrecht, Oman, and Hungary, among others. The 60-year-old was most recently head coach of Beitar Jerusalem but he left at the end of 2021 and confirmed he would no longer work as a head coach.