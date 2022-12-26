According to Mundo Deportivo, Espanyol has set its sights on signing Dutch midfielder Pablo Rosario from OGC Nice.
Espanyol is set to enter the transfer market in January after Keidi Bare suffered a serious injury.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Espanyol will make a move for Rosario, who has impressed for OGC Nice since joining from PSV Eindhoven for €6 million two years ago. It is unclear yet how far negotiations have gone and if there has been talks over a transfer fee.
The 25-year-old has made 10 league appearances for OGC Nice this season and 54 in total since joining the club. He has one cap for the Netherlands.