Welcome to podcast #85 from Football-Oranje, featuring writers Michael Statham and Michael Bell. They preview Netherlands’ Group C with special guests representing North Macedonia, Austria and Ukraine! Who will top Group C?
Listen to our podcast (and download it to listen offline) via YouTube, SoundCloud and iTunes.
YouTube: Link (We now always film our podcasts on YouTube.)
SoundCloud: Link (Here you can download the podcast and listen offline.)
iTunes: Click here (Available from Thursday morning)