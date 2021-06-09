Welcome to podcast #85 from Football-Oranje, featuring writers Michael Statham and Michael Bell. They preview Netherlands’ Group C with special guests representing North Macedonia, Austria and Ukraine! Who will top Group C?

Listen to our podcast (and download it to listen offline) via YouTube, SoundCloud and iTunes.

YouTube: Link (We now always film our podcasts on YouTube.)

SoundCloud: Link (Here you can download the podcast and listen offline.)

iTunes: Click here (Available from Thursday morning)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is podcast2018.jpg



Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (579 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.